by Iswarya on  September 16, 2020 at 10:28 AM Coronavirus News
Slower Testing, Delayed Peaking and Lagging Recovery for India: Report
Of the top 6 states worst hit by the novel coronavirus, new cases are increasing again in Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, and Karnataka while Maharashtra sees a sharp uptick.

The latest COVID-19 tracker by JM Financial signals slower testing, delayed peaking, and lagging recovery.

The tracker notes that growth in the daily case dropped to 2.1 percent versus 2.2 percent last week, with moderation in testing growth.


An uptick in trajectories has been seen for the seemingly peaking states, including Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, while a sharp uptick in Maharashtra's districts.

As far as economic indicators are regarded, the report notes that most consumption indicators hold up the momentum, recovery in industrial indicators is very slow, and rural indicators remain steady.

India has not peaked out yet while there is a big second wave in Spain and the UK. The daily case growth was second-highest among top-hit nations at 2.1 percent versus 2.2 percent last week.

The everyday recoveries to new cases ratio for India averaged 82 percent last week while the deaths-to-positives ratio moderated to 1.65 percent versus 1.72 percent last week.

Deaths per test for India persist below most nations while the daily growth in testing per million decreases further this week (at 2.1 percent); now at par with daily case growth.

