Sleepless Nights, Anxious Days — Unveiling the Night's Impact!

Sleep deprivation makes us less happy, more anxious



Emotional Toll of Sleep Deprivation and Anxiety Risks

Consequences of inadequate sleep extend beyond tiredness, affecting emotional functioning, diminishing positive moods, and elevating the susceptibility to anxiety symptoms, according to a study, published in the journal).The study synthesized more than 50 years of research on sleep deprivation and mood. Lead author Cara Palmer, Ph.D., of Montana State University said that the findings showed that more than 30 percent of adults and up to 90 percent of teenagers don’t get enough sleep.“In our largely sleep-deprived society, quantifying the effects of sleep loss on emotion is critical for promoting psychological health,” Palmer said.“This study represents the most comprehensive synthesis of experimental sleep and emotion research to date, and provides strong evidence that periods of extended wakefulness, shortened sleep duration, and nighttime awakenings adversely influence human emotional functioning,” she added.The team analyzed data from 154 studies spanning five decades, with 5,715 total participants. In all those studies, researchers disrupted participants’ sleep for one or more nights.In some experiments,In others, they were allowed a shorter-than-typical amount of sleep, and in others, they were periodically awakened throughout the night.Each study also measured at least one emotion-related variable after the sleep manipulation, such as participants’ self-reported mood, their response to emotional stimuli, and measures of depression and anxiety symptoms.Overall, the researchers found that all three types of sleep loss resulted in fewer positive emotions such as joy, happiness, and contentment among participants, as well as increased anxiety symptoms such as a rapid heart rate and increased worrying.“This occurred even after short periods of sleep loss, like staying up an hour or two later than usual or after losing just a few of hours of sleep,” Palmer said.“We also found that sleep loss increased anxiety symptoms and blunted arousal in response to emotional stimuli.”Findings for symptoms of-- the average age was 23.Future research should include a more diverse age sample to better understand how sleep deprivation affects people at different ages, according to the researchers.“The implications of this research for individual and public health are considerable in a largely sleep-deprived society. Industries and sectors prone to sleep loss, such as first responders, pilots, and truck drivers, should develop and adopt policies that prioritize sleep to mitigate against the risks to daytime function and well-being,” Palmer said.Source-IANS