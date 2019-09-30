medindia

Sleeping Pills More Likely to Reduce Suicidal Thoughts in Patients with Severe Insomnia

by Adeline Dorcas on  September 30, 2019 at 3:57 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Taking sleeping pills can prevent suicidal thoughts in most patients suffering from severe insomnia, reports a new study.The findings of the study are published inThe American Journal of Psychiatry.
Sleeping Pills More Likely to Reduce Suicidal Thoughts in Patients with Severe Insomnia
Sleeping Pills More Likely to Reduce Suicidal Thoughts in Patients with Severe Insomnia

Insomnia is a driver of suicide, and particularly people with severe insomnia may safely benefit from taking a sedative to help address their sleep problems as it reduces their suicidal thoughts, investigators report.

Show Full Article


"If you have a patient who complains that their sleep has taken a turn for the worse then there is reason to open the door to a question about suicide," says Dr. Vaughn McCall, chair of the Department of Psychiatry and Health Behavior at the Medical College of Georgia at Augusta University.

"If your patient says their sleep problem is really bad and they have had thoughts of killing themselves, maybe they should have a targeted treatment for their insomnia," says McCall, corresponding author of the study in The American Journal of Psychiatry.

More than 30 studies have linked insomnia to suicidal thoughts or actions, however suicide risk and prevention are largely overlooked in the treatment of insomnia, says McCall, an expert in the trifecta of insomnia, depression and suicide.

He is hoping the REST-IT -- Reducing Suicidal Ideation Through Insomnia Treatment -- study, the first clinical trial looking at whether targeted insomnia treatment reduces suicide risk, will help change that.

"While the results do not argue for the routine prescription of hypnotics for mitigating suicidal ideation in all depressed outpatients with insomnia, they suggest that copresciption of a hypnotic during initiation of an antidepressant may be beneficial in suicidal outpatients, especially in patients with severe insomnia," the investigators write.

The study at MCG, Duke University and the University of Wisconsin included 103 participants ages 18 to 65 with major depressive disorder, insomnia and suicidal thoughts. Thirty percent had a prior suicide attempt, however individuals with an active and imminent plan to commit suicide were excluded out of concern for their safety since it was an outpatient study, McCall notes.

All participants took an antidepressant for the eight-week duration of the trial and half also took the sedative-hypnotic zolpidem at bedtime.

Participants completed regular self-reports of the severity of their insomnia and completed a daily sleep diary during their treatment that included details like how many times they woke up during the night and how long they actually slept.

Investigators also measured distorted thoughts about sleep, like participants thinking they would never again have a good night's sleep, something McCall has previously shown is itself a risk factor for suicide. The frequency and intensity of disturbing dreams or nightmares, also a factor in insomnia-associated suicide, also were measured. Patients wore a wrist device to keep up with rest/activity cycles.

Depression severity was measured by psychiatry staff at each study visit and participants also completed the Beck Hopelessness Scale, which measures pessimism and negative expectations and is considered a predictor of suicidal behavior in adults and adolescents.

Those taking the sleep aid showed both significant immediate and longer-term improvement in their reported insomnia severity. While both groups reported significant improvement in their feelings about hopelessness, quality of life, nightmares and dysfunctional beliefs about sleep, as well as related insomnia and suicidality, the group taking the sleep aid had a greater reduction in suicidal thinking, the investigators report. The sleep aid was most effective in reducing suicidal thoughts in patients with the most severe insomnia.

There were no deaths or suicide attempts by participants during the course of the study.

The investigators note the safety of using narcotics in patients with suicidal thoughts and the fact that participants largely followed study protocols very well also were important findings. Both lay the groundwork for doing additional outpatient trials for patients with suicidal thoughts, McCall says.

Hypnotics, like the drug they used for the study, are a common means to commit suicide, and there are also concerns about becoming dependent on them. To address these concerns, participants only received a week's supply of the sleep aid until their suicidal thoughts began to abate, and the sleep aid was stopped after eight weeks. Afterward their condition remained the same or continued to improve, McCall says. Eight weeks is the timeframe McCall uses in prescribing the drug in his practice.

Two weeks after the study concluded both study groups -- including those not taking the sleep aid -- appeared to have maintained progress with reduced depression scores and suicidal thoughts. A possible reason all participants benefitted could be the extra attention they received over the course of the study, McCall notes.

Now he wants to understand more about why insomnia is a risk for suicide and how treating it reduces that risk.

While death rates from medical illnesses like cancer have decreased over the recent decade, deaths by suicide increased 31 percent from 2001-17, and suicide is now among the leading causes of death in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health.

Suicide has ranked as the 10th leading cause of death for all ages in the United States since 2008, according to the National Center for Health Statistics. Suicide became the second leading cause of death for ages 10 to 34 and the fourth for ages 35-54 in 2016, according to the NCHS.

In 2017, 9.8 million adults had serious thoughts about committing suicide, 2.8 million made plans to commit suicide and 1.3 million adults attempted suicide, according to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration.

Major depression is one of the most common mental disorders in the United States, according to the National Institute of Mental Health. About 30 percent of adults have symptoms of insomnia and about 10 percent have severe enough problems to have daytime consequences, like lack of concentration and lack of motivation or energy, according to the American Academy of Sleep Medicine.

Insomnia dramatically increases the risk of depression and vice versa and both increase suicide risk, McCall says. Depression studies often exclude those with strong suicidality, he says.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Selfie Addiction Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Recommended Reading

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Insomnia Home Remedy

Home remedies offer you herbal and natural method to treat insomnia effectively.

Check Out These 5 Things About Physician Suicide

Physician suicide rates are on the rise across the world. Are you wondering what could be the common reasons for suicide among doctors? Here are 5 reasons why doctors' suicide.

Foods Inducing Sound Sleep

Insomnia has become a serious health problem and people tend to depend on quick yet risky solutions to get rid of it. But here is the list of nature's best sleep inducing foods right in our kitchen.

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders in Children

Sleep disorders are problems in sleep that meet diagnostic criteria for a disorder. They include insomnia, obstructive sleep apnea, parasomnias and narcolepsy.

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

More News on:

Drug ToxicitySleep Disorders in ChildrenSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

Natural Home Remedies to Avoid Snoring

Chest pain

World Heart Day: Take Care of 'My Heart, Your Heart'
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive