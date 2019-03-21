Sleep Troubles During Pregnancy Affect Glucose Level and may Up Childhood Obesity Risk

Font : A- A+



Mild sleep apnea modified sugar levels during pregnancy and was connected to infant growth patterns related to a raised risk of obesity, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism.

Sleep Troubles During Pregnancy Affect Glucose Level and may Up Childhood Obesity Risk



The study included 18 women who did not have gestational diabetes and a body mass index of 30-40 kg/m2 during their third trimester - making them at higher risk for sleep apnea.



‘Mild undiagnosed sleep apnea is linked to higher glucose patterns during pregnancy, even in women who do not have gestational diabetes. By addressing sleep apnea during pregnancy a mother's sugar levels and insulin resistance can be improved to prevent any further complications.’

Read More.. Twelve of the 18 participants were diagnosed with sleep apnea. "They were very surprised by the diagnosis. Often unrecognized, obstructive sleep apnea worsens over the course of a pregnancy and is associated with poorer perinatal outcomes like gestational diabetes and bigger babies," said Farabi.



According to Farabi, "In this study, the more severe the mother's sleep apnea, the more likely she was to have higher blood sugar throughout the day and night. The data indicate that improving sleep habits, as well as screening for and potentially treating sleep apnea may help improve maternal-infant outcomes in this high-risk population."



Unlike other studies, the sleep patterns and glucose were directly measured using personal monitoring devices instead of relying on self-report, making the data much stronger in the story they tell.



"We showed that mild undiagnosed sleep apnea is related to higher glucose patterns during pregnancy, even in women who do not have gestational diabetes. By addressing sleep apnea with overweight women during pregnancy, we might be able to improve mother's sugar levels and insulin resistance, as well as the potential for fetal overgrowth and childhood obesity," said Farabi. The combination of improved sleep and nutrition patterns may improve maternal and fetal outcomes.



Study participants were monitored at home with a WatchPAT wrist device and finger probe for three consecutive nights. The WatchPAT detects oxygen saturation levels and external movement. During the three days, they also had their diet provided by the Colorado Clinical and Translational Science Bionutrition Core and wore a monitor that measured glucose every 5 minutes. Two weeks after delivery, a non-invasive test called a PEAPOD measured the baby's body composition via air displacement.



Source: Eurekalert The study included 18 women who did not have gestational diabetes and a body mass index of 30-40 kg/m2 during their third trimester - making them at higher risk for sleep apnea.Twelve of the 18 participants were diagnosed with sleep apnea. "They were very surprised by the diagnosis. Often unrecognized, obstructive sleep apnea worsens over the course of a pregnancy and is associated with poorer perinatal outcomes like gestational diabetes and bigger babies," said Farabi.According to Farabi, "In this study, the more severe the mother's sleep apnea, the more likely she was to have higher blood sugar throughout the day and night. The data indicate that improving sleep habits, as well as screening for and potentially treating sleep apnea may help improve maternal-infant outcomes in this high-risk population."Unlike other studies, the sleep patterns and glucose were directly measured using personal monitoring devices instead of relying on self-report, making the data much stronger in the story they tell."We showed that mild undiagnosed sleep apnea is related to higher glucose patterns during pregnancy, even in women who do not have gestational diabetes. By addressing sleep apnea with overweight women during pregnancy, we might be able to improve mother's sugar levels and insulin resistance, as well as the potential for fetal overgrowth and childhood obesity," said Farabi. The combination of improved sleep and nutrition patterns may improve maternal and fetal outcomes.Study participants were monitored at home with a WatchPAT wrist device and finger probe for three consecutive nights. The WatchPAT detects oxygen saturation levels and external movement. During the three days, they also had their diet provided by the Colorado Clinical and Translational Science Bionutrition Core and wore a monitor that measured glucose every 5 minutes. Two weeks after delivery, a non-invasive test called a PEAPOD measured the baby's body composition via air displacement.Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site. Notify me when reply is posted

I agree to the I agree to the terms and conditions Post Comment

Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading. Your comments are automatically posted once they are submitted. All comments are however constantly reviewed for spam and irrelevant material (such as product or personal advertisements, email addresses, telephone numbers and website address). Such insertions do not conform to our policy and 'Terms of Use' and are either deleted or edited and republished.Please keep your comments brief and relevant.This section may also have questions seeking help. If you have the information you are welcome to respond, but please ensure that the information so provided is genuine and not misleading.

Advertisement

More News on: