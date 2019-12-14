medindia

Sleep Resolutions For This New Year 2020

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 14, 2019 at 3:45 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Want to make a healthy New Year's resolution? Then, try getting enough sleep! Having a good night's sleep can boost your health and performance. So, hurry up, quit your night owl role this New year 2020 to reach greater heights.
Sleep Resolutions For This New Year 2020
Sleep Resolutions For This New Year 2020

New Year's Day is the sleepiest day of the year according to American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) survey results of 2,003 U.S. Adults.

Show Full Article


More than half (57%) of survey respondents reported they are more tired than usual on New Year's Day compared to other holidays and times of the year, followed by the first day back at work in January (45%) and the 5th of July (41%). Wild parties and late nights out can leave any person feeling fatigued - are you one of them?

Americans recognize that sleep is important to their health, but many fail to prioritize it. The start of a new year is the perfect time to set healthy sleep goals. Sleep improves your well-being, fitness, and productivity. It also helps you fight off infection, maintain a healthy weight and avoid chronic diseases.

Make 2020 a year of healthy sleep by dedicating yourself to one (or multiple!) sleep resolutions to improve the quality and quantity of your sleep.

Resolution 1: Get a Sufficient Amount of Sleep Each Night

According to the AASM, adults should sleep 7 or more hours per night on a regular basis to promote optimal health. Of course, not everyone requires the same amount of sleep, but in general this recommendation is a good place to start.

CDC data show that 35% of U.S. adults fail to sleep at least 7 hours per night. Getting less than 7 hours of sleep on a regular basis increases your risk of several health problems. Sleep is integral to your overall health, so make it a priority to sleep at least 7 hours per night.

Identify a consistent bedtime that allows you to get the proper sleep duration and make it a goal to be in bed with the lights out by bedtime each night. If this is challenging for you, try setting a bedtime alarm to remind you when it's time to start getting ready for bed.

Resolution 2: Get Better Quality Sleep

Set yourself up for good quality sleep by avoiding distracting activities before bed and creating a relaxing sleep environment. Disrupted sleep isn't as restorative as quality sleep, so get rid of electronic distractions in the bedroom by silencing (or turning off) your cell phone and TV. Ideally, you should power down your devices at least 30 minutes before bedtime.

Avoid common sleep disrupters in the evening such as alcohol, caffeine and tobacco. Eating a large meal or exercising right before bed might also make it more difficult to sleep. Maintain a comfortable setting for sleep by keeping your bedroom dark and at a temperature conducive to sleep - most people sleep best at a cool temperature.

Resolution 3: Seek Help for Sleep Problems

If you have an ongoing sleep problem or struggle to stay awake during the day, you should speak with your medical provider or reach out to an AASM-accredited sleep center. Led by a board-certified sleep medicine physician, the sleep team at an accredited sleep center is expertly trained to help with the management of any sleep disorder.

Sleep disorders upset your slumber and also impact your daily life. Common sleep disorders like insomnia and sleep apnea are treatable, and an accredited sleep center can help you determine the proper treatment plan so you can get back to living your healthiest life.

Achieving Your Goal

Sticking to your sleep resolution starts with practicing good sleep hygiene, which are healthy habits that promote better sleep. Healthy sleep is part of the daily rhythm of life, so it works best when you keep a regular routine. Try to wake up at the same time every morning and go to bed when you feel sleepy. Keep your bedroom dark, cool, and free from distracting technology. If lifestyle changes don't improve your sleep, talk to your medical provider about your concerns.

Tired of waking up on the wrong side of the bed? Start 2020 off on the right foot by setting a sleep resolution to help achieve better sleep on a consistent basis.

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Recommended Reading

Ageing and Sleep

Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by various external and internal factors.

Sleepy Christmas: 7 Ways to Get Enough Sleep This Holiday Season

Catch some Zzz's this Christmas: Getting enough sleep this holiday season can make you stay well-rested, savor the holidays and skip the drowsiness. So, pull out your blankets and have a silent night and sleep in heavenly peace this Christmas.

Getting Enough Sleep Cuts Heart Disease Risk

Getting sufficient sleep can help protect against heart disease by preventing the buildup of plaques in the arteries, finds a new study.

Simple Tips to Improve Sleep Quality

Modern day sleep researchers have developed innovative new mattresses that guarantee maximum relaxation even during a short nap to ensure that the user wakes up feeling rejuvenated.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

Abdominal Distension

Surgical Castration

New Technique Helps Premature Babies Breathe Properly
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive