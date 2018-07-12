medindia
Sleep Problems in Young Adult Students

by Colleen Fleiss on  December 7, 2018 at 1:52 AM Research News
Sleep problems were found to be both prevalent and increasing among students, revealed study published in the Journal of Sleep Research.
In the study that included Norwegian college and university students in 2010, 2014, and 2018, both male and female students had an average sleep duration in the lower end of the normal range on weekdays (7:24 hours) but met their own sleep need and sleep recommendations at weekends (8:25 hours).

The overall prevalence of insomnia among participants was 34.2 percent for women and 22.2 percent for men. There was a substantial increase in sleep problems from 2010 (22.6 percent) to 2018 (30.5 percent), which was especially pronounced in women.

"We are worried about the high and increasing prevalence of insomnia in our college students," said lead author Prof. Børge Sivertsen, of the Norwegian Institute of Public Health.

Source: Eurekalert

News Archive