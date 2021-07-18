by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2021 at 9:13 PM Research News
Sleep Loss Harms Mental Well Being
One night of sleep loss disrupts physical and mental well-being, according to a new study.

The study, published in the journal 'Annals of Behavioral Medicine', also indicted that consecutive days of sleep loss can increase these negative impacts, CNN reported.

The study examined daily diary data for eight consecutive days from 1,958 adults who took the Midlife in the United States Survey (MIDUS) conducted between 2004 and 2006.


The analysis found that sleep loss for even one night resulted in increased negative well-being and decreased positive well-being, both physically and mentally.

Additionally, with multiple consecutive nights of sleep loss, especially after three nights, these effects were amplified.

"When sleep loss occurs almost every day, which means (it's) chronic, that's when our body and mind cannot tolerate anymore," Lee said.

"The research shows that consecutive sleep loss results in incomplete recovery and stress pile-up and so it degrades our daily well-being," Lee added.

As the number of consecutive days of sleep loss increased, the severity of adverse physical impacts -- including body aches, gastrointestinal issues and respiratory symptoms such as a sore throat and runny nose -- also increased, the study indicated.

Source: IANS

