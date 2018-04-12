medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Sleep Health Linked to Insulin Sensitivity in Obese Teens

by Iswarya on  December 4, 2018 at 3:08 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Longer sleep time and earlier weekday bedtime are associated with better insulin sensitivity in obese teens, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in The Journal of Pediatrics.
Sleep Health Linked to Insulin Sensitivity in Obese Teens
Sleep Health Linked to Insulin Sensitivity in Obese Teens

Researchers at Children's Hospital Colorado (Children's Colorado) have identified a connection between overweight and obese teens' sleep health and their insulin sensitivity.

In what is believed to be the first study to use an objective measurement of circadian rhythm salivary melatonin to examine associations of sleep health with insulin sensitivity in adolescents, researchers found that shorter sleep duration, later weekday bedtimes and later circadian timing of sleep were associated with reduced insulin sensitivity in a cohort of adolescents with overweight/obesity during the school year.

"More than 33 percent of adolescents in the U.S. are obese and at risk for health conditions such as type 2 diabetes," said Stacey L. Simon, Ph.D., pediatric sleep psychologist in the Breathing Institute at Children's Colorado and lead author of the study. "Insulin resistance is a significant risk factor for type 2 diabetes, and while insulin sensitivity decreases by approximately 50 percent in all adolescents during puberty, over half of the teens with overweight/obesity demonstrate an even greater degree of insulin resistance. This puts them at particular risk for developing type 2 diabetes and related health conditions."

"Knowing that traditional weight management interventions, in general, tend to be less effective for adolescents, we sought to look at alternative prevention and intervention measures, including how sleep health might play a role," continued Simon. "Though a connection between short and delayed sleep and insulin resistance has been demonstrated in adults, it had not been studied extensively in adolescents."

Thirty-one adolescents between the ages of 14 and 19 with a body mass index (BMI) in the 90th percentile or higher for their age/sex were recruited for the study from Children's Colorado's weight management and other specialty clinics. Participants wore an actigraphy monitor, a watch-like device worn on the wrist that measures sleep duration and timing, for one week. After seven days, fasting labs and a three-hour oral glucose tolerance test were used to measure participants' insulin sensitivity. They also stayed overnight at Children's Colorado's Clinical and Translational Research Center and provided saliva samples regularly to measure melatonin levels, a marker of circadian rhythm. Participants were in dim light throughout the visit to avoid the impact of light exposure on melatonin.

Study results showed that, when comparing participants who slept less than 6.6 hours per night with those who slept at least 6.6 hours per night, the participants with more sleep had better insulin sensitivity. When analyzing melatonin and insulin sensitivity, better alignment between measures of circadian rhythms and actual bedtimes and waketimes was also associated with better insulin sensitivity.

Although further research is needed to understand better the physiology underlying these observations, the study indicates the potential for sleep and circadian interventions or delayed school day start times as recommended by the American Academy of Pediatrics as a possible means for improving metabolic health for this population.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Recommended Reading

Obesity

Obesity is a condition where there is excess accumulation of body fat which poses a risk to the health of the individual. It can affect children and adults.

Carbohydrates and Its Role in Obesity

Obesity is a global epidemic with majority of the world's population in developed countries being over weight or obese!

Malnutrition to Obesity - The Big Leap

Obesity is the root cause of problems like diabetes, heart disease, stroke, arthritis and gall bladder disease. A serious look at our strategies is needed to tackle this fast growing epidemic.

Mantra to Prevent Childhood Obesity - Vigorous Physical Activity

Being physically very active is the mantra to prevent pediatric obesity rather than concentrating efforts at restricting energy consumption.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or Somnambulism, is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

Snoring Diabetes - Essentials Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking Periodic Limb Movement Disorder REM Behavior Disorder Sleep Disturbances In Women Sleep Insomnia Obstructive Sleep Apnea 

What's New on Medindia

Radiosurgery

Health Benefits of Ginger

Osimertinib for Treating Non Small Cell Cancer
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive