medindia

Sleep, Eat, Night Shift and Repeat

by Jeffil Obadiah on  August 10, 2019 at 6:00 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Simple snack would maximize alertness and productivity among the night shift workers compared to a full-course dinner.
Sleep, Eat, Night Shift and Repeat
Sleep, Eat, Night Shift and Repeat

If you're one of Australia's 1.4 million shift workers, eating at irregular times is just par for the course - but have you ever stopped to think about the impact this might have on your body?

Show Full Article


In a new research study by the University of South Australia, researchers have investigated whether altering food intake during the nightshift could optimize how shift workers feel during the night and reduce their sleepiness.

The study found that a simple snack was the best choice for maximizing alertness and productivity compared to a meal or no food at all. Lead researcher and UniSA Ph.D. candidate Charlotte Gupta says the finding has the potential to help thousands of shift workers who work during the night.

"In today's 24/7 economy, working the nightshift is increasingly common, with many industries - health care, aviation, transport, and mining - requiring employees to work around the clock," Gupta says. "As a nightshift worker, finding ways to manage your alertness when your body is naturally primed for sleep can be really challenging. "We know that many nightshift workers eat on-shift to help them stay awake, but until now, no research has shown whether this is good or bad for their health and performance.

"This is the first study to investigate how workers feel and perform after eating different amounts of food.

"The findings will inform the most strategic eating patterns on-shift and can hopefully contribute to more alert and better performing workers." In Australia, of the 1.4 million shift workers, 15 percent (or over 200,000) regularly work a night or evening shift. Working at night-time conflicts with a person's internal circadian clock, making it harder to stay focused and awake. Managing fatigue is, therefore, critical for workplace health and safety.

Over a 7-day simulated shiftwork protocol, the study assessed the impact of three eating conditions (a meal comprising 30 per cent of energy intake over a 24-hour period (for example, a sandwich, muesli bar, and apple); a snack comprising 10 percent of energy intake (for example, just the muesli bar and apple); and no food intake at all) each consumed at 12:30 am. The 44 participants were randomly split into the three test-conditions and were asked to report on their levels of hunger, gut reaction, and sleepiness.

The results showed that while all participants reported increased sleepiness and fatigue, and decreased vigor across the nightshift, consuming a snack reduces the impact of these feelings more so than a meal or no food at all. The snack group also reported having no uncomfortable feelings of fullness, as noted by the meal group.

Gupta says the next step in the research is to investigate the different types of snacks and how they affect shift workers differently.

"Now that we know that consuming a snack on nightshift will optimize your alertness and performance without any adverse effects, we're keen to delve more into the types of snacks shift workers are eating," Gupta says.

"Lots of shift workers snack multiple times over a nightshift, and understanding the different macronutrient balances is important, especially as many reports consuming foods high in fat, such as chips, chocolate, and fast foods.

"We're keen to assess how people feel and perform after a healthy snack versus a less-healthy, but potentially more satisfying snack like chocolate or lollies.

"Ultimately, the goal is to help Australian shift workers on the nightshift to stay alert, be safe, and feel healthy."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Poor Quality Of Life Reported Among Night Shift Workers

Young night shift workers have shown to have a poor quality of life compared to day shift workers due to their need to pee more, as a result of their overactive bladder.

Working During Night Shifts May Increase Breast Cancer or Prostate Cancer Risk

Night workers were found to have significantly higher levels of sex hormones at the wrong time, such as testosterone peaking between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Rotating Night Shifts Affects the Person's Health and Longevity

Working rotating night shifts can pose serious threats to people's health and longevity.

Night Shift Workers At Higher Risk Of Stroke Due To Altered Body's Internal Clock

Altering our internal clocks exacerbates inflammatory responses that lead to the development of metabolic disease, including obesity and diabetes.

What's New on Medindia

Blood Test can Detect Antibody Mediated Kidney Rejection in Transplant Recipients

Lipid Profile

Pancreatic Cancer: Bacteria on Tumors affect Immunity and Survival of Patients
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive