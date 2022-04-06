Sleep Disturbances Common in COVID Recovered Patients

Nearly all COVID recovered patients convey remaining fatigue, while half experience sleep disturbances, revealed analysis. Researchers found that race, obesity, and mood disorders are contributors. Investigators analyzed data from 962 patients from the Cleveland Clinic ReCOVer Clinic between February 2021 and April 2022. The patients were recovered from COVID-19 and completed the sleep disturbance and fatigue questionnaires of the Patient-Reported Outcomes Measurement Information System. More than two-thirds of patients (67.2%) reported at least moderate fatigue, while 21.8% reported severe fatigue. Eight percent of patients reported severe sleep disturbances, and 41.3% reported at least moderate sleep disturbances.

‘Severe sleep disturbances up to three times more common in Blacks.’

Patients with moderate-to-severe compared with normal-to-mild sleep disturbances had higher body mass indices, were more likely to be Black, and had worse general anxiety disorder.



After adjusting for demographics, Black patients were three times more likely to experience moderate-to-severe sleep disturbances.



"Sleep difficulties are highly prevalent and debilitating symptoms reported in patients with post-acute sequealae of COVID-19," said Dr. Cinthya Pena Orbea, a sleep specialist at Cleveland Clinic. "Our study suggests that the prevalence of moderate to severe sleep disturbances is high and that Black race confers increased odds to suffer from moderate to severe sleep disturbances highlighting the importance to further understand race-specific determinants of sleep disturbances in order to develop race-specific interventions."