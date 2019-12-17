medindia

Sleep Disturbance may be a Trigger for Daily Migraines

by Iswarya on  December 17, 2019 at 3:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Sleep duration or self-reported low sleep quality was linked to a higher risk of migraine over the next day or day after, reports a new study. The findings of the study are published in the journal Neurology.
Sleep Disturbance may be a Trigger for Daily Migraines
Sleep Disturbance may be a Trigger for Daily Migraines

But the relationship between sleep and migraine headaches is not well understood or well-studied. Investigators from Brigham and Women's Hospital and Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center have conducted the largest prospective study using objective measures of sleep to date to evaluate the relationship between sleep and migraine headaches.

Show Full Article


The team's findings generally support patients' reports of sleep disturbance as a trigger for migraines. In both diary assessments and actigraphy measurements, the team observed that sleep fragmentation -- time spent in bed, but not asleep -- was linked to migraine onset, not on the next day but rather the day after that.

"When it comes to sleep and migraines, there's a lot that we don't know. I became interested in this topic because migraine patients are frequently referred to me in the sleep clinic for help with treating their insomnia," said corresponding author Suzanne Bertisch, MD, MPH, a physician and clinical investigator in the Division of Sleep and Circadian Disorders at the Brigham. Bertisch began work on this project while at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center.

"Anyone treating these patients wants to be able to counsel them on what to do to decrease their risk of a migraine, but the literature is unclear on what kind of sleep interventions may be helpful."

Bertisch and colleagues conducted a prospective cohort study of 98 adults with episodic migraines, who reported at least two headaches but had fewer than 15 days each month with a headache. The participants completed electronic diaries twice a day, recording details about their sleep, headaches, and health habits for six weeks. During that time, they also wore a wrist actigraph to bed to objectively capture their sleep patterns. The team adjusted data for other migraine triggers, including daily caffeine intake, alcohol intake, physical activity, stress and more.

Over the course of six weeks, participants reported 870 headaches. Nightly sleep duration of 6.5 hours or less and poor sleep quality were not associated with migraines the day immediately following (Day 0) or the day after that (Day 1). However, sleep fragmentation measured by both diary and actigraphy were associated with higher odds of having a migraine on Day 1.

"Sleep is multi-dimensional, and when we look at certain aspects such as sleep, we found that low sleep efficiency, which is the amount of time you're awake in bed when you're trying to sleep, was associated with migraines not on the day immediately following, but on the day after that," said Bertisch.

"However, we did not observe a relationship between short nightly sleep duration (under 6.5 hours) or reported sleep quality and risk of migraine."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

First Drug to Prevent Chronic Migraines Developed

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves first new drug developed to prevent chronic migraines, as a preventive treatment for migraines in adults with episodic or chronic migraines.

Magnetic Pulse a Day Keeps The Migraines Away

People with migraines can be instructed to self-administer pulses (single-pulse transcranial magnetic stimulation or sTMS) with the device to treat migraine attacks as needed, finds a new study.

New Genetic Mechanism Underlying Migraines Discovered

Novel genetic mutation that makes neurons in the brain hyperexcitable resulting in migraine headaches has been identified recently. Drugs decreasing neuronal excitability could be developed in future, as an effective migraine treatment.

Migraines More Common in Women Due to Estrogen Levels

The cause of migraines has been narrowed down to estrogen and other sex hormones, according to researchers who analyzed migraines, their triggers and their relationship with sex hormones.

Insomnia

Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.

Obstructive Sleep Apnea

Obstructive sleep apnea should be suspected in overweight middle aged adults who snore loudly and which can cause interruption of breathing for 10 seconds or more and this results in reduced blood o

Periodic Limb Movement Disorder

Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.

REM Behavior Disorder

REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.

Sleep

Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.

Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome

Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.

Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking

Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications

Sleep Disorders: A Prelude

Sleep disorders include difficulty falling/staying asleep, falling asleep at inappropriate times, excessive sleep or abnormal behaviors associated with sleep.

Sleep Disturbances In Women

The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances

Snoring

Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.

More News on:

SnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomniaObstructive Sleep ApneaSleep Disorders: A Prelude

What's New on Medindia

Musical Hand Washing: Popular Nursery Rhyme can Protect Your Child From Infections

Swollen Lymph Nodes

Intestinal Parasite Infection
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive