About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Sleep-Deprivation may Affect Your Walk

by Karishma Abhishek on October 28, 2021 at 11:52 PM
Font : A-A+

Sleep-Deprivation may Affect Your Walk

Chronic sleep deprivation may affect one's walk. However, making up for lost sleep even during those weekends may help reduce fatigue-induced clumsiness in the walk as per a study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), published in the journal Scientific Reports.

It is well established that sleep greatly influences one's performance on various cognitive tasks from solving a math problem, to holding a conversation or even reading this article.

Advertisement


However, the present study explores how sleep can affect the way one may walk especially the way our stride is controlled (gait) or other activities that are assumed to be less mentally taxing.

The Sleep Study

The study was conducted among student volunteers. It was found that overall, lesser sleep among the students was associated with lesser control when they were walking during a treadmill test. The gait control was even worse among those who pulled an all-nighter before the test.
Advertisement

On the contrary, better performance was seen among those who did not stay up all night before the test, those who generally had less-than-ideal sleep during the week, but slept on weekends.

"Scientifically, it wasn't clear that almost automatic activities like walking would be influenced by lack of sleep. We also find that compensating for sleep could be an important strategy. For instance, for those who are chronically sleep-deprived, like shift workers, clinicians, and some military personnel, if they build in regular sleep compensation, they might have better control over their gait," says Hermano Krebs, a principal research scientist in MIT's Department of Mechanical Engineering.

"The results show that gait is not an automatic process, and that it can be affected by sleep deprivation. They also suggest strategies for mitigating effects of sleep deprivation. Ideally, everyone should sleep eight hours a night. But if we can't, then we should compensate as much and as regularly as possible," says Krebs.

Source: Medindia
Advertisement
<< Gut Microbiome and Aggressive Prostate Cancer Linked
Health History may Influence the Efficacy of Antidepressant >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Guide to Brushing Your Teeth the Right Way
Resting Heart Rate
Resting Heart Rate
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
Is COVID-19 Vaccination during Pregnancy Safe?
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss Walking As An Exercise 

Recommended Reading
Ageing and Sleep
Ageing and Sleep
Sleep is a barometer of good health in the elderly. Sleep problems in the elderly are controlled by ...
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations ......
Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
Whether you have trouble sleeping or trouble staying asleep, it's important that you address the ......
Polysomnography
Polysomnography
Polysomnography (PSG) or sleep study is a test done to diagnose sleep disorders by recording brain ....
Walking As An Exercise
Walking As An Exercise
People walk for many reasons ranging from pleasure to mental relaxation, finding solitude or for ......
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
Walking for Fitness and Weight Loss
A few extra steps a day are enough to keep you fit....

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close