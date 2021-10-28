Sleep-Deprivation may Affect Your Walk

Chronic sleep deprivation may affect one's walk. However, making up for lost sleep even during those weekends may help reduce fatigue-induced clumsiness in the walk as per a study at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), published in the journal Scientific Reports.



It is well established that sleep greatly influences one's performance on various cognitive tasks from solving a math problem, to holding a conversation or even reading this article.

Advertisement

‘Chronic sleep deprivation may affect one’s walk. However, making up for lost sleep even during those weekends may help reduce fatigue-induced clumsiness in the walk. ’