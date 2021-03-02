by Colleen Fleiss on  February 3, 2021 at 11:43 PM Mental Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Sleep Deprivation Intensifies Frailty's Effects on Mental Health
In older adults, sleep deprivation or short sleep was found to intensify the impacts of frailty on depressive symptoms, stated a new study published in the Journal of the American Geriatrics Society.

Among 5,026 community-dwelling older adults in China, participants who were frail at the start of the study were more likely to later develop depressive symptoms. Also, those who experienced worsening frailty throughout the study tended to develop higher levels of depression. Short sleep exacerbated these effects.

"We hope our research findings raise people's awareness of the combined effect of frailty and sleep on older adults' mental health, and provide implications for interventions to improve sleep quality for prefrail and frail older adults," said co-author Xinyi Zhao, PhD, of Peking University, in Beijing.


Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Sleep Deprivation can lead to a Host of Serious Health Problems
Whether you have trouble sleeping or trouble staying asleep, it's important that you address the causes of sleep deprivation and cultivate good sleep habits.
READ MORE
Quiz on Sleep Disorder
The comfort of modern life comes at the cost of restful sleep! "Laugh and the world laughs with you, snore and you sleep alone-Anthony Burgess" Scientifically it is proven that a good night's sleep is imperative for maintaining a balance between the ...
READ MORE
Depression Calculator
A quick, simple and anonymous self-assessment health tool to assess the level of depression using the famous Zung Self-Rating Depression Scale.
READ MORE
Sleeping Disorders
How many times have you stayed awake in the dead of the night counting sheep? If it is fairly often then you could be suffering from a sleep disorder!
READ MORE
Anxiety Disorder
Anxiety disorder involves excessive worry about actual circumstances, events or conflicts. Anyone can develop this disorder. Genes may play a role.
READ MORE
Insomnia
Difficulty in initiating and maintaining sleep is known as insomnia. It is a symptom that occurs due to other disorders and can cause daytime sleepiness.
READ MORE
Periodic Limb Movement Disorder
Periodic limb movement disorder (PLMD) is a sleep disorder which causes repetitive cramping or jerking of the legs, resulting in disturbance of sleep.
READ MORE
REM Behavior Disorder
REM Behavior Disorder (RBD) is a sleep disorder in which the person acts out dramatic or violent dreams during Rapid Eye Movement (REM) sleep.
READ MORE
Sleep
Sleep is a behavioral state of restricted physical activity. It is controlled by our internal biological clock.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder : Restless Legs Syndrome
Restless legs syndrome (RLS) causes - An urge to move, usually due to uncomfortable sensations that occur primarily in the legs.
READ MORE
Sleep Disorder: Sleepwalking
Sleepwalking or “Somnambulism,” is a type of parasomnia and has medico-legal implications
READ MORE
Sleep Disturbances In Women
The physical, emotional and hormonal changes that occur in women during puberty, menstrual cycle, pregnancy, and menopause can cause Sleep Disturbances
READ MORE
Snoring
Turbulent airflow causes tissues of the nose and throat to vibrate and the noise produced by these vibrations is called snoring.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

More News on:

Adolescence DepressionAnxiety DisorderSnoringSleep Disorder : Restless Legs SyndromeSleep Disorder: SleepwalkingPeriodic Limb Movement DisorderREM Behavior DisorderSleep Disturbances In WomenSleepInsomnia