Sky-High Flu Activity Puts Canadian Kids at Growing Risk

Flu levels are soaring among children and teens, with experts warning the early surge could lead to a wider and more severe wave of infections.

H3N2 Driving Early and Intense Spread

Hospitals See Sharp Rise in Pediatric Cases

Vaccination Remains Key Defense

Concern Grows for Older Adults and High-Risk Groups

Public Health Advice

Health officials acrossare warning of an unusually early and intense( ) with children and teenagers bearing the brunt of infections as flu activity reaches what experts describe as “sky-high” levels.Federal surveillance data shows that more thanMedical professionals say the trend signals a strong and potentially prolonged wave of infections that could soon spread to older and more vulnerable populations.The warning follows reports that three children in the Ottawa area have died this month due to flu-related complications, according to local public health authorities. The children, all between the ages of five and nine, lived in the region, though officials have not released further details about their medical histories or vaccination status.“This number of pediatric deaths over such a short period is unusual,” said Ottawa’s medical officer of health, noting that flu-related child deaths do occur every year but typically not in such rapid succession.Experts say thewhich has historically been linked to more severe flu seasons. According to infectious disease specialists, this subtype has not circulated widely in recent years, leaving many children with little or no prior immunity.“There are a lot of kids who may never have been exposed to this strain before,” said Dr. Jesse Papenburg, a pediatric infectious disease specialist in Montreal. “That makes the pediatric population particularly susceptible right now.”Although the strain does not appear more dangerous at a biological level, its widespread circulation increases the likelihood of serious outcomes simply because so many children are being infected at once.Children’s hospitals across Ontario are reporting heavy patient volumes. At the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO), more than 300 flu tests came back positive during the first 10 days of December, compared with just 11 during the same period last year. Emergency departments are seeing between 220 and 280 visits per day, with several children requiring hospitalization daily.Similar trends are being reported in Toronto and other regions, where pediatric units are treating growing numbers of children with prolonged fevers, respiratory symptoms, and flu-related complications.Provincial data showsthe highest seen in the past three seasons. Among children aged five to 11, nearly two-thirds of flu tests are now positive, while positivity rates among teens aged 12 to 19 exceed 50 percent.“That level of circulation among school-aged children is extremely high,” Papenburg said. “It means the virus is moving very efficiently through classrooms and households.”Health officials stress that vaccination remains the most effective tool to reduce severe illness, hospitalizations, and deaths — even when the flu shot is not a perfect match to circulating strains.According to international estimates,and about 30 to 40 percent effective in adults.Despite this, vaccination uptake remains low. Research examining pediatric flu deaths in Canada between 2004 and 2022 found that fewer than one in four hospitalized children with known vaccination status had received a flu shot.“It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” experts emphasize, particularly ahead of the holiday season when families gather indoors and intergenerational mixing increases.While children are currently most affected, experts warn that flu activity typically spreads to older adults later in the season — often with more severe outcomes. Federal data already shows a growing number of outbreaks in long-term care facilities.Physicians say the combination of influenza, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and other winter illnesses could further strain hospitals in the coming weeks.“We’re seeing early signs of a tough respiratory season,” said Dr. Sidd Thakore, a pediatrician in Calgary. “Vaccination can help reduce severity, especially for young children, seniors, and people with chronic medical conditions.”In addition to vaccination, doctors recommend“Vaccines are not perfect, but they offer meaningful protection,” said Toronto pediatrician Dr. Anne Wormsbecker. “Just like sunscreen, they reduce risk — and that matters.”With flu activity continuing to climb nationwide, health officials say early action could help limit the worst impacts of what is shaping up to be a challenging respiratory illness season.Source-Medindia