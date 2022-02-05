About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Skull Channels Act Like a Warrior to Guard Brain Health

by Dr Jayashree on May 2, 2022 at 10:58 PM
Skull channels not only allow Immune cells to flow from the skull's bone marrow to the meninges but also allow the cerebrospinal fluid to flow in the opposite direction, out of the brain and into the skull's bone marrow.

Brain Recruits Help from The Skull

 It is a myth that the brain quits generating new cells once you reach adulthood. They are regenerating all the time.
Investigators led by a team at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) who previously discovered that tiny channels in the skull have now found that cerebrospinal fluid (also known as "brain water") can exit the brain into the skull's bone marrow through these channels.

The discovery, which is published in Nature Neuroscience, is important because immune cells produced in the spongy tissue of the skull's bone marrow can screen the cerebrospinal fluid for signs of infection and other threats to the brain.
 Mental decline is common, and it is one of the most feared consequences of aging. This does not imply that cognitive impairment is inevitable. Ways to keep the brain agile and young is core essential and needs to be the way of life.
Researchers have also found that immune cells responding to brain infection and injury come from bone marrow in the skull, and they pass through hundreds of tiny, previously unknown channels connecting the skull's bone marrow to the outer layers of membranes that cover the brain (called meninges).

Before then, it was thought that bone marrow throughout the body reacts to an injury or infection at any location, but the discovery indicated that skull bone marrow has a special role due to its proximity to the brain and its connection to the meninges through channels.

An 'Unexpected' Discovery



In this latest work, researchers demonstrated that Cells in the skull's bone marrow are capable of surveilling the cerebrospinal fluid that exits the brain through the skull channels discovered earlier.

This likely has huge implications for conditions like dementia and Alzheimer's disease because these diseases have an inflammatory component.

In addition to this, the bacteria that cause meningitis (inflammation in the meninges) also travel through the channels and enter the skull's bone marrow.

This causes cells in the bone marrow to produce more immune cells to combat the invasion. A better understanding of these processes may lead to new strategies to treat meningitis.

This new finding will also help study situations when the immune response is harmful, such as when skull bone marrow-derived immune cells damage the brain and surrounding nerves.



Source: Medindia
Excess Coffee 'Bad' for Brain Health
Heavy coffee consumption can be bad for your brain health. However, moderation is the key to keep brain diseases such as dementia and stroke at bay.
Purple Day for Epilepsy 2022 — Together Spread Awareness
 Purple Day or Epilepsy Awareness Day celebrated annually on March 26th increases the understanding of epilepsy and eliminates the fear and stigma surrounding it.
