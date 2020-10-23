South Korea Investigates Deaths After Vaccination

So far around 13 million people in South Korea have received the flu jab.The country launched a free flu vaccination programme for 19 million eligible people last month.A 17-year-old boy who died two days after receiving a flu shot was the first to be noted by officials.The other reported fatalities were all elderly. At least eight were in their 70s or 80s with underlying conditions.Professor Kim Jun-kon, who is leading the damage investigation team, has tried to reassure South Koreans about the safety of the vaccination programme.He said that the probe so far had concluded the deaths were not a result of the flu jab. Post-mortem examinations are under way and will also test for COVID-19.This is the second time trust has been shaken in South Korea's vaccination programme.It was earlier suspended for three weeks after it was discovered that around five million doses, which need to be refrigerated, had been exposed to room temperature while being transported to a medical facility.None of the people who have died received the recalled vaccine.Source: IANS