S.Korea Reports 17,399 Covid-19 Cases in Total

South Korea on Sunday reported 397 new Covid-19 cases, the highest since March 7, raising the total number of infections to 17,399.



The daily caseload soared in triple digits for 10 straight days, topping 300 for three days in a row, reports Xinhua news agency.

Since January 3, the country has tested more than 1.79 million people, among whom 1,726,223 tested negative for the virus and 47,564 are being checked.





Ten were imported cases.



The death toll stood at 309, with no new fatalities reported.



A total of 31 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, taking the total to 14,200.



The overall recovery rate was 81.61 per cent.



The number of confirmed cases for the past 10 days reached 2,629 due to infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province traceable to services at the Sarang Jeil Church in the capital city and also a massive rally held on August 15 by conservative voters and politicians.