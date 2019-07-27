medindia

Skin Nerves also Play a Key Role in Fighting Infections

by Mohamed Fathima S on  July 27, 2019 at 2:49 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Specialized nerve endings found in the skin that help feel pain when pinched also play crucial roles in fighting skin infections and preventing its spread. The study finding that explains this new type of immunity is published in the journal Cell.
Skin Nerves also Play a Key Role in Fighting Infections
Skin Nerves also Play a Key Role in Fighting Infections

"These pain sensing nerves can detect pathogens, and for the first time, we've shown that they activate an immune response and also signal protective immunity in sites adjacent to the infection," said Daniel Kaplan, M.D., Ph.D., professor of dermatology and immunology at Pitt's School of Medicine and the senior author of the study. "This demonstrates that the immune and nervous systems work synergistically for host defense. These findings also could have important implications for developing more specific therapies for autoimmune skin diseases like psoriasis."

Show Full Article


Until about a decade ago, pain was thought to have evolved as a way for your body to tell you to stay away from a particular stimulus or to signal a problem with its function, like an injury. More recently however, researchers have shown that it may play an important role in immunity against some pathogens.

In the study, Kaplan and first author Jonathan Cohen, an M.D./Ph.D. student in Kaplan's lab, collaborated with Pitt neurobiology professors and pain experts Kathy Albers, Ph.D., and Brian Davis, Ph.D., to develop an optogenetic mouse model where pain sensing neurons in the skin could be activated by shining blue light.

They first showed that just activating these neurons released a small protein called CGRP, which recruited different types of immune cells to the site. This suggested that neurons detecting skin pathogens on their own kickstart an immune response even before sentry immune cells could.

Then in the same mouse model, they infected the animals with either Candida albicans, a fungus that causes candidiasis, commonly known as thrush, or Staphylococcs aureus, a common bacterium that can turn deadly under certain conditions.

Using optogenetics and chemical nerve blockers, the researchers showed through a series of elegant experiments that when the fungus infected the skin at one location, the nerves not only detected and initiated an immune response to fight the infection, but also sent a signal toward the spinal cord. Those signals then boomeranged back to skin at areas around the infection to activate immune defenses in anticipation, thereby preventing the infection from spreading.

The researchers called this new nerve-driven protective mechanism "anticipatory immunity."

"The advantage of involving the nervous system is that it can communicate information across a space in a span of milliseconds, compared to hours or days for the immune cells to do the same function," said Jonathan Cohen, an M.D./Ph.D. student in Kaplan's lab and the first author of the study. "It's the difference between sending Paul Revere to warn of the British advance and sending a telegram to do the same."

Kaplan says that while it remains to be seen how the findings translate to humans, they have interesting implications for autoimmune diseases of barrier tissues like the skin or gut.

"Understanding this really new type of immunity raises the intriguing question of whether we could develop a drug to selectively suppress excessive autoimmune inflammation in specific tissues, avoiding the negative side effects that come with using a broad immunosuppressant that affects the entire body," he says.



Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Recommended Reading

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical and psychological impact on the sufferer

Ten Most Common Skin Disorders

Skin problems cause discomfort and embarrassment necessitating effective treatment. Here are 10 common skin disorders including acne, rosacea and skin cancer.

Top Ten Skin Conditions Associated With Diabetes

Diabetes is associated with varied skin complications, such as itchiness and infections. Control of high blood sugar levels forms a major part of diabetic skin care.

Diet for Psoriasis

Learn what causes psoriasis, the appropriate diet to follow and the importance of diet in the treatment of this medical condition.

Acute Coronary Syndrome

Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)

Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS) Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Dermatomyostitis Acute Coronary Syndrome 

What's New on Medindia

Outcompeting Cancer Now a Reality

Vitamin D Supplementation can Slow Progression of Early Diabetes

Health Benefits of Yams
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive