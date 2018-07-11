medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Skin Moisture In Winter Can Now Be Retained by Fine Water Spray

by Rishika Gupta on  November 7, 2018 at 11:20 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

In winter, facial moisture can now be retained by Fine water spray, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Skin Research & Technology journal.
Skin Moisture In Winter Can Now Be Retained by Fine Water Spray
Skin Moisture In Winter Can Now Be Retained by Fine Water Spray

The benefits occurred because the diameter of the sprayed fine water particles was smaller than the intercellular spaces in the skin, and the particles were non-charged. Typical steam and mist humidifiers generate larger water particles and increase indoor humidity that can promote mold growth.

The findings indicate that sprays of non-charged fine water particles may help moisten skin in low humidity environments.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Sponsored Article

Sponsored Article

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Recommended Reading

How to Keep the Skin Moisturized During Winter

Skin during winter may cause severe cracks and fissures. Moisturizing the skin is essential to get rid of dry skin.

Simple Tips to Pamper Your Feet

Use a foot cream that contains AHA or lactic acid and skin-hydrating lubricants to keep your feet soft and free from cracks and dryness.

Simple Tips to Cure Skin Dryness

New study has revealed six simple tips to take care of dry skin.

A Car That Not Only Takes You Places but also Moisturizes Your Skin

It may just be possible to indulge your skin while you drive in your car.

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dermatomyostitis

Dermatomyostitis (DM) is an uncommon, inflammatory disease affecting the connective tissues. It is characterized by symptoms such as skin rashes and muscle weakness.

Hives

Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.

Pemphigus

Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.

Pityriasis Rosea

Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash

Scleroderma

Scleroderma or CREST syndrome is a chronic, auto immune disease which manifests as thick, dry, fibrous skin. Scleroderma/CREST syndrome is classified as rheumatic and connective tissue disease.

Skin Self Examination

The skin self examination means checking ones own skin for any visible abnormal growths or unusual change in its continuity and appearance.

Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan

Ramadhan calls for a change in your food habits, and to help you glide through it easily, here weve put down some effective tips. Read on to know more.

Vitiligo

Vitiligo is a skin disease characterized by patches of unpigmented skin. Vitiligo is usually slowly progressive. Melanin is either destroyed or not produced.

Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat

Dehydration, acidity, loss of energy are common problems that often occur due to insufficient water consumption, especially in summer.

More News on:

Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Water - Nutrient that Beats the Heat Tips for Healthy Fasting During Ramadhan Dermatomyostitis 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

Health Benefits of Langsat Fruit

This native western Malaysia fruit packs a punch with its health benefits. From seeds to its bark, ...

 Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Top Ten Tips for a Safe and Healthy Diwali

Celebrate a safe Diwali with festivities, make your Diwali special for yourself, your family and ...

 Health Posters

Health Posters

Medindia provides you with interesting posters. These high resolution posters have simple to ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive