Skin Moisture In Winter Can Now Be Retained by Fine Water Spray

In winter, facial moisture can now be retained by Fine water spray, finds a new study. The results of this study are published in the Skin Research & Technology journal.
The benefits occurred because the diameter of the sprayed fine water particles was smaller than the intercellular spaces in the skin, and the particles were non-charged. Typical steam and mist humidifiers generate larger water particles and increase indoor humidity that can promote mold growth.
‘In addition to keeping the skin moist, it tends to maintain the moisture for up to 360 minutes.’
The findings indicate that sprays of non-charged fine water particles may help moisten skin in low humidity environments.
Source: Eurekalert