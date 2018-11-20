medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Diabetes News

Skin Inflammation may be Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Risk

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 20, 2018 at 8:54 AM Diabetes News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Psoriasis, the inflammatory skin disorder may directly boost the risk of type-2 diabetes, according to a new study presented at the Society for Endocrinology annual conference in Glasgow.
Skin Inflammation may be Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Risk
Skin Inflammation may be Linked to Type 2 Diabetes Risk

Approximately 2-3% of the global population suffer from psoriasis, a chronic inflammatory disorder where the immune system attacks skin cells, resulting in too much growth of younger skin cells leading to itchy red sores. Unfortunately there is currently no cure for psoriasis with patients having to use treatments to alleviate the symptoms throughout their life.

To add to this burden, previous studies have shown that having psoriasis increases your risk of developing type-2 diabetes. However, the specific biological mechanisms linking the two disorders are unknown, and if defined, they could lead to new therapies to treat patients suffering from skin problems and reduce the risk of type-2 diabetes.

In this study, Elizabeth Evans and colleagues at King's College London used animal and human skin models, to look for changes caused by psoriasis which may influence the development of diabetes. Changes included a decrease in glucose uptake capacity in fat tissue under the skin and increased insulin production from insulin producing cells, indicating that the body is trying to compensate for the lack of glucose uptake. Similar alterations were seen in fat and islet cells outside the body when exposed to the culture liquid used to support inflamed skin samples, suggesting that inflamed skin releases chemical signals to cause the changes.

Elizabeth Evans commented, "The laboratory model we used in this study closely-resembles many of the major hallmarks of psoriasis and we have observed some changes caused by the condition which reflect what is seen in a pre-diabetic patient."

Next Elizabeth and her colleagues plan to determine which skin derived factors are released during psoriasis, and the impact they have on the development of diabetes.

Elizabeth Evans said, "If we can pin point novel skin-derived factors that are directly affecting blood sugar control they may lead to potential therapeutic targets for the treatment of diabetes or insulin resistance. Additionally, finding out if skin-derived factors which alter blood sugar control are lower when treatment for psoriasis is properly adhered to would be very interesting, as it may lower a patient's risk of developing type-2 diabetes."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Recommended Reading

Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a recurrent and complex inflammatory skin disorder that can have tremendous physical and psychological impact on the sufferer

Type 2 Diabetes

Globalization and changing lifestyles has made diabetes very common in developing countries so much so that India is known as the Diabetes Capital of the World.

Type 2 Diabetes

Learn more about Type 2 Diabetes, a disease that is taking the world by storm!

Quiz on Psoriasis

Psoriasis is a non-contagious, non-fatal disease but it can adversely affect one's overall quality of life including trouble with daily activities and social interactions. Take this quiz to find out more about this skin ...

Boils / Skin Abscess

Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess

Dandruff

Dandruff or Seborrheic dermatitis affects the skin and is a common cause of hair loss. It is a chronic inflammatory skin disease.

Diabetes

A comprehensive article on diabetes - both Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, including : causes, signs, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment, facts and a glossary on diabetes.

Diabetes - Essentials

Diabetes is a metabolic disease caused by insulin deficiency that leads to high blood sugar levels and several associated complications if left untreated.

Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG)

Self-Monitoring Of Blood Glucose (SMBG) is one of the greatest advancements in the management of Diabetes.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Diabetic Diet

The diabetic diet most often recommended is high in dietary fiber (especially soluble fiber) and nutrients, but low in fat (especially saturated fat) and moderate in calories.

Diabetic Retinopathy

The term ‘diabetic retinopathy’ refers to changes in the retina which often occur in people with diabetes.

Insulin Delivery Devices

Insulin delivery devices have evolved drastically since their invention in 1922. They are all aimed to provide insulin to the patients with minimal discomfort.

Otitis Media

Middle ear infection, or otitis media, is a common type of infection that may or may not accompany the infections of nose and throat. It is the infection of any part of the middle ear.

More News on:

Diabetic Retinopathy Dandruff Boils / Skin Abscess Diabetes Diabetic Diet Otitis Media Diabetes - Essentials Diabetes - Self-Monitoring of Blood Glucose (SMBG) Insulin Delivery Devices Diabetes and Exercise 

What's New on Medindia

Health Benefits of Omega 3 Fatty Acids

Top 10 Body Parts You Can Damage By Smoking

Health Benefits of Goji Berries
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive