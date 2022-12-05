About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

Skin Drug Treatments may Prevent Melanoma

by Colleen Fleiss on May 12, 2022 at 11:39 PM
Font : A-A+

Skin Drug Treatments may Prevent Melanoma

Several drugs are applied to the skin to cause the lesions to regress, and one topical drug is known to protect against skin cancer. Their findings are published in the journal Cell.

About one in 20,000 infants is born with what's called a congenital giant nevus—a huge, pigmented mole that may cover much of the face and body. Due to the mole's appearance and its risk of later developing into skin cancer, many patients decide to have their children undergo extensive surgery to remove the entire lesion, which can cause large and permanent scars.

Skin Cancer

Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
Advertisement


"The goals of our study were to develop a series of animal models designed to elucidate key biological features of these lesions, and to test nonsurgical drug treatments to skin, aiming to cause the nevus cells to recede, thereby removing the need for surgical treatments," says senior author David E. Fisher, MD, PhD, director of the MGH Cancer Center's Melanoma Program and director of MGH's Cutaneous Biology Research Center.

The models included mice engineered to express a gene called NRAS that contains a mutation known to cause most congenital giant nevi in humans, as well as mice with transplanted skin grafts containing human congenital giant nevi. Fisher and his colleagues used these models to analyze different phases of these nevi to better understand how they form and develop.
Quiz on Skin Cancer

Quiz on Skin Cancer

The skin is the largest organ of the body, comprising of two main layers - the epidermis and the dermis. This quiz on skin cancer will help you brush up your knowledge on this topic.
Advertisement

Drugs Help Treat Birthmarks

Also, when the scientists used the models to test topical applications of single or combination drugs that block signaling pathways known to be activated by NRAS mutations, they found that some of the treatments led to significant nevus regressions. In addition, a drug that stimulates a type of inflammatory reaction after topical application to the skin caused the nevi to fully regress after three treatments. The therapy also offered complete prevention against formation of skin cancers in the mice.

"These findings will hopefully set the stage for additional refinements aimed to directly test such skin treatments on patients with congenital giant nevi," says Fisher. "This work will include additional studies of safety, potential further enhancements of efficacy, and more analysis of underlying mechanisms. The overall goals are to prevent melanoma in these patients and also to avoid the disfigurement challenges from these lesions."

Additional study authors include Yeon Sook Choi, Tal H. Erlich, Max von Franque, Inbal Rachmin, Jessica L. Flesher, Erik B. Schiferle, Yi Zhang, Marcello Pereira da Silva, Alva Jiang, Allison S. Dobry, Mack Su,Sharon Germana, Sebastian Lacher, Orly Freund, Ezra Feder, Jose L. Cortez, Suyeon Ryu, Tamar Babila Propp, Yedidyah Leo Samuels, Labib R. Zakka, Marjan Azin, Christin E. Burd, Norman E. Sharpless, X. Shirley Liu, Clifford Meyer, William Gerald Austen, Jr., Branko Bojovic, Curtis L. Cetrulo, Jr., Martin C. Mihm, Dave S. Hoon, Shadmehr Demehri, and Elena B. Hawryluk.

This work was supported by the National Institutes of Health and the Dr. Miriam and Sheldon G. Adelson Medical Research Foundation.

Source: Eurekalert
Top 15 Facts on Skin Cancer

Top 15 Facts on Skin Cancer

Skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, which affects children and older adults. Learn more about the causes and health facts of skin cancer.
Advertisement

New Handheld Device Painlessly Identifies Skin Cancers

New Handheld Device Painlessly Identifies Skin Cancers

A new low-cost handheld device could slash the rate of unnecessary biopsies in half and provide dermatologists comfortable access to skin cancer diagnostics.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
Worst Mistakes Parents Make When Talking to Kids
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Lupus Day 2022: Standing Along With the Lupus Patients
World Thalassemia Day 2022 —
World Thalassemia Day 2022 — "Be Aware. Share. Care"
View all
Recommended Reading
Boils / Skin AbscessBoils / Skin Abscess
Drug ToxicityDrug Toxicity
Drugs Banned in IndiaDrugs Banned in India
HivesHives
PemphigusPemphigus
Pityriasis RoseaPityriasis Rosea
SclerodermaScleroderma
Ultra-Violet Radiation Ultra-Violet Radiation
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Drug Toxicity Boils / Skin Abscess Skin Cancer Ultra-Violet Radiation Signature Drug Toxicity Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Hives Scleroderma Drugs Banned in India 

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions Iron Intake Calculator Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Drug Interaction Checker Hearing Loss Calculator Accident and Trauma Care Indian Medical Journals Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Post-Nasal Drip Drug Side Effects Calculator

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2022

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close