Skin Disease Diagnosis Made Simple with Topical Nanotechnology

by Thilaka Ravi on  May 20, 2018 at 6:07 PM Research News
A unique method for skin disease diagnosis using NanoFlare nanotechnology has been developed to simplify and enable a biopsy-free diagnosis of skin disease.
Skin Disease Diagnosis Made Simple with Topical Nanotechnology

In a new SLAS Technology auto-commentary, two authors of an article recently published in Nature Biomedical Engineering (Abnormal Scar Identification with Spherical Nucleic Acid Technology) share more insight into this new method. In particular, the authors address point-of-care diagnosis and image acquisition, which are the primary bottlenecks in efficient disease diagnosis.

Authors David Yeo, Ph.D., and Prof. Chenjie Xu, Ph.D., of the School of Chemical and Biomedical Engineering at Nanyang Technological University (Singapore) use NanoFlare to enable biopsy-free disease diagnosis and progression monitoring in response to therapy.

The method is a minimally-invasive, self-applied alternative that can reduce scarring and infection risks; improve accessibility to disease diagnosis; provide timely feedback of treatment efficacy; and reduce healthcare personnel time and attention, hence the overall healthcare burden.

This vision of simplifying disease diagnosis using topically-applied nanotechnology could change the way skin diseases such as abnormal scars are diagnosed and managed.

Source: Eurekalert
