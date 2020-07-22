by Dr. Meenakshy Varier on  July 22, 2020 at 1:24 PM Cancer News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Skin Cancer Treatments can be Applied for Other Cancers Using Nanoparticles
The creation of a silica nanocapsule will allow therapies that use light or phototherapies, to treat other from of cancers. Silica nanoparticles will allow the use of near-infrared (NIR) more effectively. The nanoparticles will convert NIR into visible light triggering a chemical reaction and releasing reactive oxygen species (ROS) to attack the unhealthy tissue.

The study was conducted at the INRS (Institut national de la recherche scientifique) professors Fiorenzo Vetrone and Federico Rosei, in collaboration with an international research team. Their results have been published in an article featured on the cover of the 26th edition of the Royal Society of Chemistry journal Chemical Science.

Photodynamic therapies, referred to as PDT, are treatments that use visible light to destroy cancerous or precancerous cells. Abnormal tissue is brought into contact with a light-activated and light-sensitive medication before it is exposed to light, triggering a chemical reaction that releases reactive oxygen species (ROS) to attack the diseased cells. In current treatments, the medication is injected into unhealthy tissue. But injection only works if tumors are on or under the skin, such as skin cancers.


The research team found a way around the limitation, so phototherapies can be used to treat other types of cancers as well. Thanks to silica nanoparticles doctors can use near-infrared (NIR) light, which penetrates further down into the tissue. The nanoparticles convert NIR light into visible light, triggering a chemical reaction and releasing ROS. "It's like we've reinforced the capsule that transports the treatment for diseased cells and increased the versatility of PDT. This nano superhero is stronger and more effective, even inside the body," explained Professor Vetrone, referring to the cover illustration depicting the team's discovery.

Developed by a team of chemists, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) experts, and an oncologist, the new way of selectively enveloping light-sensitive medication in a nanocapsule could be beneficial for diagnosis and treatment. "Eventually, nanocapsules will help us expand the scope of application," added the professor.

Next, the team plans to test the nanoparticles in an in-vivo setting.

Source: Eurekalert

Recommended Reading

Skin Cancer
Skin cancer is an abnormal growth of skin cells. It can develop due to a continuous exposure to sun over the years.
READ MORE
Basal Cell Cancer of the Skin
Basal cell cancer is a locally invading cancer. It often occurs on the face above a line joining the angle of the mouth and the ear lobe.
READ MORE
Cancers of the Ear / Ear Cancers
Skin cancer is the most common type of ear cancer. Cancer of the ear canal can be cured if limited to the canal and diagnosed early. The canal, eardrum, and hearing bones may need removal.
READ MORE
Merkel Cell Carcinoma
Merkel cell carcinoma is a rare and a highly aggressive primary skin cancer that grows rapidly and is hard to treat when it spreads beyond the skin.
READ MORE
Boils / Skin Abscess
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general info about Boils / Skin Abscess
READ MORE
Hives
Hives or Urticaria are allergic skin reaction that appear suddenly in clusters or as single bumps on the skin surface and can be itchy.
READ MORE
Pemphigus
Pemphigus is a rare group of autoimmune diseases that affect the skin and mucous membranes causing blisters and sores that fail to heal.
READ MORE
Pityriasis Rosea
Pityriasis rosea is a common skin disease that is not contagious. It manifests as oval-shaped, pink or red rash
READ MORE
Tattoos A Body Art
Tattoos are a rage among college students who sport it for the ‘cool dude’ or ‘cool babe’ look
READ MORE
Ultra-Violet Radiation
Ultraviolet radiations are electromagnetic radiations with wavelengths shorter than the shortest wavelength of visible light, " the rays beyond the rainbow".
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

More News on:

Boils / Skin AbscessSkin CancerCancer and HomeopathyUltra-Violet RadiationCancer FactsPityriasis roseaCancerTattoos A Body ArtPemphigusHives