Skin Cancer Risk may be Gauged by Accumulated DNA Damage

Researchers sequenced melanocyte DNA in 6 skin samples, two melanoma survivors, and four cadavers of persons never afflicted by melanoma to tally mutations that are the main drivers of melanoma's emergence and growth.
‘Mutation count in sun-exposed melanoma cells has the potential to offer personalized screening guidelines.’
In the former cancer patients, melanocytes from normal skin near the melanoma had more mutations, including melanoma-associated mutations, than skin from the same sites in individuals who never had melanoma.
People with many moles should still be screened, Shain said, but only 30 percent of melanomas arise from pre-existing moles.
"Melanomas really can appear out of nowhere," Shain said. "We found out in this work that normal skin contains numerous melanocytes that already exhibit some of the mutations associated with cancer. Essentially, we found the precursors to the 70 percent of melanomas that do not arise from pre-existing moles."
Childhood sunburns might increase skin cancer risk than occupational exposures during adulthood, such as working outdoors.
More mutations in melanocytes from the back and limbs than in skin from the head and neck were identified.
"We anticipate that a streamlined, automated version of these methods will one day become widely available to gauge melanoma risk and could serve as the basis for cancer-screening recommendations," Shain said.
Melanoma Facts and Figures
Source: Medindia
- Melanoma is a dangerous form of skin cancer caused mainly due to exposure to the sun's damaging UV rays.
- It commonly arises from new or pre-existing moles.
- By the end of 2020, about 100,000 people in the United States will be diagnosed with melanoma, and about 6,850 will die.
- The lifetime risk for melanoma is about 1 in 38 for whites, 1 in 1,000 for Blacks, and 1 in 167 for Hispanics.