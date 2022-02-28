About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
Medindia
Skin Bares the Rippling Effects of Climate Change

by Dr Jayashree on February 28, 2022 at 10:59 PM
Skin Bares the Rippling Effects of Climate Change

Skin is the largest organ that adapts from one season to another gradually in the body but it can also react adversely to sudden, brutal climate changes.

A variety of skin conditions and diseases are aggravated by climate change. So, know if it's dehydration that's concerning the skin or dryness.

Dehydrated skin is a condition that lacks water, whereas dry skin needs additional natural oils or sebum to restore it to health and is a skin type.

Dry skin shows signs such as irritated red skin that is scaly with white flakes and is regularly associated with skin diseases such as eczema, psoriasis, etc.
The sudden climate change, hormones, or age may play spoilsport and cause sebaceous glands to produce less than enough oils in dry skin type. Dry skin can also be a result of some health issues.

Dehydrated skin can co-exist with symptoms such as dullness, under-eye dark circles, itchiness, patchy skin along the increased incidence of fine wrinkles.

Increasing water intake along with a reduction in consumption of diuretics such as caffeine can help dehydrated skin in dire need of water.

In addition, add an external barrier in the form of an emollient or cream to the outer layer of your skin, to protect it from moisture loss.

Dry skin type needs intense care from within as well as on the outside and usually all year round. While during climatic change, this skin type needs additional care. So, in the present climate, ensure that you keep your skin moisturized at all times and keep it away from too much water and hot water.

Absolutely nothing dries the skin out more than these factors and harsh chemicals. So choose only the heaviest emollients that are chemical-free.

Add a humidifier to the house during the winter months and after the daily nighttime CTM regime, consider adding a gel mask to the bed. This locks skin moisture all the hours you're asleep and on waking you will find plump happy skin.

Plant, seed, or nut oils such as shea, almond, and coconut nourishing for dry skin care while lactic and citric acids work great for the dehydrated condition.

Multitasking ingredients work great for both, such as the ultra-nourishing hyaluronic acid and ceramide. Both seal in the oils into the skin barrier thus boosting its performance and preventing moisture loss.

Apart from these, add a skin booster treatment or bio-remodeler such as Profhilo to your regime, which is rich in hydrating hyaluronic acid improves skin tone, radiance, hydration, and makes your skin looks firm and moisturized.



Source: Medindia
What's New on Medindia
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
Post-COVID-19 Food Habits for Quick Recovery
World Rare Disease Day 2022 —
World Rare Disease Day 2022 — "Sharing Your Colours!"
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
Childhood Cancer: Ranks Fourth Out of Top Seven Cancers in India
More News on:
Boils / Skin Abscess Pityriasis rosea Pemphigus Health Effects of Global Warming Hives Scleroderma Vitiligo Skin Self Examination Global Warming Dermatomyostitis 

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

