Sjögren’s Syndrome Cases to Reach 1.8 Million by 2029

The majority of patients (90%) are females. There is no cure for the syndrome. Treatment focuses on alleviating the symptoms and preventing complications such as infections that may occur in the eyes, mouth, and/or breathing passages.
‘Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS) is estimated to reach 1.75 million in the seven major markets (7MM*) by 2029, with the UK having the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases over 890,000. The formation of a national registry for SS as in the UK enables easier case identification and reporting that reduces the chances of being misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.’
This enables easier case identification and reporting that reduces the chances of being misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. While France will have the lowest number with around 10,000 cases; In the *5EU, GlobalData estimates there to be 1.2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of SS in 2029.
"If other markets promote further research into SS and build national registries similar to that seen in the UK, physician awareness and disease knowledge will increase over time, and, therefore, so will the rate of diagnosis"
, says Katie Wrenn, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData.
Source: Medindia