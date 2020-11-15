Sjögren’s Syndrome Cases to Reach 1.8 Million by 2029

The diagnosed cases of Sjögren's Syndrome (SS) are estimated to reach 1.75 million in the seven major markets (7MM*) by 2029, as per GlobalData's latest report, "Sjögren'sSyndrome: Epidemiology Forecast to 2029", - a leading data and analytics company. The number of cases is projected to increase from 1.63 million in 2019 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 0.75%.



Sjögren's Syndrome is an autoimmune disease where the body's immune system attacks its cells that produce saliva and tears due to certain infections or defective genes. This leads to decreased production of tears and saliva, resulting in dry eyes and dry mouth. The disease is named after a Swedish ophthalmologist Henrik Sjögren.

‘Sjögren’s Syndrome (SS) is estimated to reach 1.75 million in the seven major markets (7MM*) by 2029, with the UK having the highest number of diagnosed prevalent cases over 890,000. The formation of a national registry for SS as in the UK enables easier case identification and reporting that reduces the chances of being misdiagnosed or undiagnosed.’





This enables easier case identification and reporting that reduces the chances of being misdiagnosed or undiagnosed. While France will have the lowest number with around 10,000 cases; In the *5EU, GlobalData estimates there to be 1.2 million diagnosed prevalent cases of SS in 2029.



"If other markets promote further research into SS and build national registries similar to that seen in the UK, physician awareness and disease knowledge will increase over time, and, therefore, so will the rate of diagnosis", says Katie Wrenn, Pharma Analyst at GlobalData.



The majority of patients (90%) are females. There is no cure for the syndrome. Treatment focuses on alleviating the symptoms and preventing complications such as infections that may occur in the eyes, mouth, and/or breathing passages.