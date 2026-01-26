Six Subgroups of Prediabetes Can Predict Your Metabolic Risk

Redefining prediabetes into 6 subgroups to better forecast type 2 diabetes and specific kidney disease risks in patients.

✔ ✔ Trusted Source

Stratifying high-risk prediabetes clusters using blood-based epigenetic markers



Go to source Trusted Source

TOP INSIGHT Did You Know?

Moving beyond “one-size-fits-all,” classifying #prediabetes into 6 specific clusters allows doctors to personalize treatment for #diabetes, #liver, and #kidney health. #diabetescare #kidneydiseaserisk #metabolichealth #precisionmedicine #diabetesprevention

Identifying Prediabetes Subgroups Through Blood Biomarkers

Blood Biomarkers Reveal High-Risk Prediabetes Clusters for Precision Medicine

Starting Personalized Treatment Earlier Through Cost-Effective Routine Screening

Stratifying high-risk prediabetes clusters using blood-based epigenetic markers - (https://link.springer.com/article/10.1186/s40364-025-00887-8)

Scientists areResearchers from the German Center for Diabetes Research (DZD) have moved this perspective beyond traditional ‘one-size-fits-all’ diagnostics,.(Because prediabetes is not a uniform state, the risk of diabetes and the risk of diabetes-related complications do not always progress together. Especially, some patients may face high risk for organ damage even with low blood sugar.By considering patients’, fatty liver disease, and renal disease risk.Previous studies conducted by the DZD and its partners demonstrated that prediabetes can be classified into at least six clusters, which differ significantly in terms of metabolic profile, disease progression, and risk of complications: three with a moderate risk and three with a high risk of type 2 diabetes and complications.“This detailed classification is of great value, but is simply too time-consuming for routine practice,” explains Dr. Meriem Ouni, corresponding author of the study. She is a researcher at the German Institute of Human Nutrition Potsdam-Rehbrücke (DIfE), a partner of the DZD.Ouni: “For this reason, we wanted to examine.”In the recently published study, the researchers combined blood-based DNA methylation analyses with state-of-the-art machine learning methods. They studied samples from participants across multiple study cohorts with a known prediabetes risk profile.Their result: Using 1,557 epigenetic markers in the blood, they were able to correctly assign people to the high-risk clusters with an accuracy of around 90 percent—including in an independent validation cohort. It is particularly noteworthy that many of these markers are cluster-specific and reflect different biological signaling pathways.Many of the identified markers were already known from previous epigenome-wide studies.“Our results suggest that epigenetic markers in the blood are an effective early warning system,” explains Prof. Annette Schürmann, Director of the DZD and last author of the study. These markers did not only reflect the current metabolic state but also provided indications of the future course of the disease..”In the long term, this approach could fundamentally transform prevention and care for people with prediabetes. Instead of time-intensive and costly clinical examinations,This would enable prevention to be started at an earlier stage and tailored more individually. “Our next step is therefore to convert our insights into a practical test,” explains Ouni. First of all, the number of markers should be selectively narrowed down. Building on this,Source-Eurekalert