medindia

Sinus Issues Can Now be Treated Effectively Through Nonsurgical Treatment

by Jeffil Obadiah on  October 17, 2019 at 8:52 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

This discovery could help the patients to ease their symptoms, helped them avoid surgery, and improved their quality of life.
Sinus Issues Can Now be Treated Effectively Through Nonsurgical Treatment
Sinus Issues Can Now be Treated Effectively Through Nonsurgical Treatment

For sufferers of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS), surgery is often the only treatment option due to the severity of their condition. A new study led by a University of Cincinnati researcher may provide another option.

Show Full Article


In a recent clinical study, a regimen of combined oral and topical corticosteroids was effectively used to treat patients who suffer from severe CRS with nasal polyps.

CRS is an inflammatory condition of the sinuses, often described as "asthma of the sinuses." CRS is prevalent in approximately 5% of the U.S. population, and it significantly decreases quality of life due to chronic symptoms such as nasal blockage, nasal drainage, facial pressure, and decreased sense of smell.

In some cases of CRS, severe inflammation leads to growth in the nose and the sinuses called polyps. In some cases, these polyps can completely fill the nasal cavity--completely blocking nasal breathing and one's sense of smell.

"These patients with the most severe symptoms and the large polyps are the ones for whom many doctors may say, 'You need sinus surgery,' rather than struggling through presumably ineffective medical therapy," said Ahmad R. Sedaghat, MD, PhD, associate professor in the Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery at the UC College of Medicine and an author of the study.

In this study, patients' CRS was treated with a regimen of a short-course oral corticosteroid taper and topical intranasal corticosteroid irrigations. More than 60 patients with severe CRS with nasal polyps participated in the clinical study, and half had well-controlled symptoms by receiving only this treatment regimen without needing sinus surgery.

This study was the first to demonstrate that even in patients with severe CRS with nasal polyps, a large fraction of patients may experience well-controlled symptoms, and therefore avoid surgery, through a combination regimen of systemic and topical intranasal corticosteroids.

"These patients' disease is the worst of the worst," Sedaghat said. "With this regimen, we alleviated their symptoms, helped them avoid surgery, and improved their quality of life."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Recommended Reading

Maxillary Sinus Cancer

Cancers of paranasal sinuses are rare but if they arise, the most common sites affected are the maxillary sinuses.

Sick Sinus Syndrome

Sick sinus syndrome is group of rhythm disturbances of the heart (arrhythmias) related to sino-atrial node dysfunction, more commonly seen among the elderly.

Sinus Headaches

A sinus headache is a constant, agonizing pain felt in forehead and upper face. Sinus headache is often associated with nasal congestion and worsens with moving the head or bending down.

Sinusitis

Infections like sinus headache and stuffy nose can be due to acute or chronic sinusitis, affecting the maxillary sinus and other sinuses.

Nasal Polyp

Nasal polyps are small swellings in the nose. Learn more about their types, causes, symptoms and treatment.

Nosebleed

Hemorrhage from the nose is known as epistaxis or nose bleeds. Epitaxis (Nose bleeds) may be a symptom of underlying disorders such as high blood pressure or bleeding disorders.

More News on:

NosebleedSinusitisMaxillary Sinus CancerNasal PolypSinus Surgery

What's New on Medindia

New Cancer Atlas Indicates that Progress in Fighting Cancer is Possible and Achievable

Drugs and Cosmetics Rules - Schedule H & Schedule H1 Drugs

Hypertension / High Blood Pressure
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive