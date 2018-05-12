medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Research News

Single Workout Can Enhance Metabolism for Days

by Iswarya on  December 5, 2018 at 10:54 AM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

New study finds that neurons in mice that regulate metabolism are active for up to two days after a single workout. The findings of the study are published in the journal Molecular Metabolism.
Single Workout Can Enhance Metabolism for Days
Single Workout Can Enhance Metabolism for Days

  • A mouse study shows that a single workout can activate neurons that influence metabolism for up to 2 days. Those effects last longer with more training.
  • The finding provides an avenue to explore potential treatments to improve metabolism in diabetes patients.

Lounging around all weekend may weigh heavy on the minds of the health conscious. But these sedentary stretches may not affect the waistline, provided they're preceded by a bit of exercise.

A new study from UT Southwestern Medical Center shows neurons in mice that influence metabolism are active for up to two days after a single workout. The research offers new insight into the brain's potential role in fitness and in the longer term may provide a target for developing therapies that improve metabolism.

"It doesn't take much exercise to alter the activity of these neurons," said Dr. Kevin Williams, a neuroscientist at UT Southwestern. "Based on our results, we would predict that getting out and exercising even once in a semi-intense manner can reap benefits that can last for days, in particular with respect to glucose metabolism."

The study measured the effects of short- and long-term exercise on two types of neurons that comprise the melanocortin brain circuit, which is shared by both humans and mice. One of the neuron types (POMC) is associated with reduced appetite, lower blood glucose levels, and higher energy burning when activated; the other type (NPY/AgRP) increases appetite and diminishes metabolism when activated.

The study found that a single bout of exercise can boost the activity of POMC neurons and inhibit the counterpart NPY/AgRP neuron for up to two days. Those changes last longer with more training.

The findings expand the scientific understanding of the melanocortin circuit, which previous studies showed could be altered through feeding or fasting but had not yet been linked to exercise.

The results also provide another avenue to research potential treatments to improve glucose metabolism in patients with conditions such as diabetes. More than 30 million Americans have diabetes, accounting for nearly 10 percent of the population. Another 84 million have prediabetes, which can lead to diabetes within five years, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"It is possible that activating melanocortin neurons may hold therapeutic benefits for patients one day, especially for diabetics who need improved blood-glucose regulation," Dr. Williams said.

The study measured brain circuit activity in mice given training regiments that lasted from zero to 10 days. Scientists found that a single workout (consisting of three 20-minute treadmill runs) caused a decrease in appetite that lasted up to six hours. "This result may explain at the neural circuit level why many people don't feel hungry immediately after exercise," Dr. Williams said.

The longer-term effects of exercise were seen in the POMC neurons, which improve glucose metabolism when activated. These neurons remained active longer if they also expressed a protein called the leptin receptor.

Dr. Williams' lab is preparing a second study to establish the mechanisms by which exercise triggers changes in melanocortin neurons. The planned study will also record more data on how those changes correlate with biological functions such as glucose metabolism and energy balance.

"This research is not just for improving fitness," Dr. Williams said. "A better understanding of neural links to exercise can potentially help a number of conditions affected by glucose regulation."

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Recommended Reading

Brain Exercises to Improve Memory

An active brain can certainly help in improving memory by strengthening the connections between neural impulses in brain.

Diabetes and Exercise

Regular exercise especially in type II diabetes not only helps reduce the sugar but also reduces the demand for medication by 20% and helps you stay healthy.

Benefits of Aerobic Exercises

Aerobics is a physical exercise that includes activities like dance, cycling, running, stretching and many more. Aerobic exercise can benefit your health in many ways.

Exercise

It is important for us to understand the power of daily exercise. Only then can we motivate ourselves to inculcate the habit of exercise on a daily basis.

Best Workout Routines for Women

The myriad of exercises available for women today to achieve the perfect body can leave them confused.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Galactosemia

Galactosemia is one of many genetically inherited diseases and it affects one’s ability to process galactose. Learn about the symptoms, diagnosis and treatment for galactosemia.

How to Fix 4 Common Workout Mistakes

Wondering how to maximize your workout benefits? Just know how to avoid the most common workout mistakes and increase workout efficiency.

Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits

Outdoor exercises help burn fat aerobically and build lean muscle mass. Choose your own regime of outdoor workouts enroute to nature and fitness.

Resting Metabolic Rate

Understanding how metabolic process is regulated and what factors affect the same is crucial before adopting any fitness regimen.

Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss

Boosting metabolism is what we need to pump our weight loss regime. Slow body metabolism can be the culprit in a rigorous diet and exercise program.

Top Fat Burning Workouts

Do you want to get rid of the extra flab and need a daily workout routine to help burn the fat faster, look no further and try our recommendations.

Workout Pain

Whether you’re getting prepped for a marathon or a fitness enthusiast, physical activity is essential. Workout pain is often unavoidable but it is important to recognize the type of pain.

More News on:

Body Types and Befitting Workouts Resting Metabolic Rate Exercise Best Workout Routines for Women Top Fat Burning Workouts Workout Pain Galactosemia How to Fix 4 Common Workout Mistakes Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits Top 10 Ways to Speed up Your Metabolism For Weight Loss 

What's New on Medindia

Fairness Cream for Men - Does it Work?

Siltuximab for Treating Castleman's Disease

Radiosurgery
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive