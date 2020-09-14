Single-day COVID-19 Cases Hit a New Record

The overall number of coronavirus cases globally as of Monday morning was 28,891,676. The number of deaths has increased to 922,441, according to Johns Hopkins University.The world's highest number of cases and deaths are recorded by the USA at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively.India is currently in second place in the number of cases at 4,754,356, while the country's death toll stood at 78,586.Brazil recorded the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll and the third-highest case count.On Sunday, Brazil reported 415 new deaths which took the overall death toll to 131,625.Brazil also reported 14,768 new cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,330,455.Source: Medindia