September 14, 2020
Single-day COVID-19 Cases Hit a New Record
Single-day number of COVID-19 cases globally has hit a new record, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

Globally, there were 307,930 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. This is the highest single-day figure ever registered.

The new highest single-day figure is 1,000 more than the previous recording-setting daily caseload a week earlier.


The overall number of coronavirus cases globally as of Monday morning was 28,891,676. The number of deaths has increased to 922,441, according to Johns Hopkins University.

The world's highest number of cases and deaths are recorded by the USA at 6,519,121 and 194,041 respectively.

India is currently in second place in the number of cases at 4,754,356, while the country's death toll stood at 78,586.

Brazil recorded the world's second-highest COVID-19 death toll and the third-highest case count.

On Sunday, Brazil reported 415 new deaths which took the overall death toll to 131,625.

Brazil also reported 14,768 new cases, taking the total number of COVID-19 cases to 4,330,455.



Source: Medindia

