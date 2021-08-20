by Hannah Joy on  August 20, 2021 at 7:51 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Singapore to Pilot Home-Centric Model for Fully Vaccinated Covid Patients
Fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients in Singapore with mild or no symptoms will be under a pilot home isolation study, reveals the Ministry of Health in a statement.

With much more local and global data showing that fully vaccinated Covid-19 patients have a much lower risk of developing severe disease, "we are piloting a home-centric care model" from August 30, Xinhua news agency quoted the statement issued on Thursday as saying.

These patients will spend the first few days in a medical facility before moving to home isolation.


By then, the viral loads of vaccinated patients would have dropped, said the Ministry.

The patients and their household members must both be fully vaccinated and must not belong to any vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or immunocompromised.

These patients also need to have a suitable home setting, where they can be isolated from the rest of their household, the Ministry added.

During Home Isolation, the patients and their household members are required to remain in their place of residence, and the patients will be provided with access to 24/7 telemedicine services.

The patients will be subject to a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) swab on the ninth day of illness to determine if they could be discharged from isolation, while all household members will be placed on a daily Antigen Rapid Test (ART) testing regimen for early detection of potential infection.

The Ministry said they would closely monitor the pilot's outcomes, and study if more patients may benefit from this mode of recovery in a safe manner.

It also announced Thursday a series of measures to further ease the community measures to contain the spread of the virus.

The easing involves mainly increasing the size of masked-on events and religious services.

According to the Ministry, 77 percent of the population has received two doses of Covid-19 vaccines, and 82 percent has received at least one dose.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Japan Offers Third Shot of Covid Vaccine to Medical Workers
Japanese government is gonna offer third shot of the Covid-19 vaccine to all medical workers.
READ MORE
FDA Extends Shelf Life of Johnson & Johnson COVID Vaccine
The shelf life of Johnson & Johnson's COVID vaccine has been extended from 3 months to 4.5 months by the US Food and Drug Administration.
READ MORE
Do People Have Faith in Covid Vaccines?
In India, over 71 percent of the population has expressed faith in effectiveness of the Covid-19 vaccination drives undertaken to arrest the surge.
READ MORE
Daters In Uk to Flaunt COVID Vaccine Badge
Online daters in the UK now can flaunt COVID vaccine badge on their profiles, the media reported on Monday.
READ MORE
Green Fungus
Green fungus or Aspergillosis is caused by a common mold, which exists both indoors and outdoors. Every day, people inhale Aspergillus spores, but it isn''t harmful. However, it affects people who have a weak immune system. If the infection is left untreated, it can cause pneumonia.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Post-COVID Syndrome
Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

More News on:

Neck CrackingGreen FungusPost-COVID Syndrome