About Careers Internship MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Medindia

Singapore Reports 13 Dengue Deaths

by Colleen Fleiss on Jul 28 2024 7:52 PM

Singapore Reports 13 Dengue Deaths
Singapore recorded six dengue-related deaths () from April to June, raising the total to 13 for the first half of the year.
The quarterly surveillance data showed that 4,090 dengue cases were reported in the second quarter, a decrease of 20.8 percent compared to the previous quarter.

Dengue
Dengue
Dengue is a tropical disease caused by mosquitoes carrying the dengue virus. Symptoms include fever, joint & muscle ache, fatigue, nausea and skin rash.

Dengue: New Insights

Dengue ()is a mosquito-borne viral infection prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Transmitted primarily by the Aedes aegypti mosquito, dengue can cause severe flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.

In severe cases, it can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, both of which can be fatal without proper medical treatment.

Preventive measures include reducing mosquito habitats, using insect repellent, and employing mosquito nets. With no specific antiviral treatment available, early detection and supportive care are crucial to managing the disease and reducing the risk of severe complications.

Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Dengue / Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Encyclopedia section of medindia gives general information about Dengue and Dengue Hemorrhagic Fever
Singapore reported over 10,000 dengue infections as of July 20, more than the total number of dengue cases last year.

Reference:
  1. MOH | Dengue - (https://www.moh.gov.sg/diseases-updates/dengue)
Source-IANS
Quiz on Dengue
Quiz on Dengue
Dengue is an endemic problem in several countries including India. Check if you know enough about this deadly disease by taking this quiz. ...
Interesting Health Facts on Dengue
Interesting Health Facts on Dengue
Dengue has become the talk of the town! Here we are bringing you some interesting health facts on dengue to generate more awareness on the disease.

Recommended Readings
Latest Tropical Disease News
View All
Advertisement