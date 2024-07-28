Singapore Reports 13 Dengue Deaths



Dengue: New Insights

Singapore recorded six dengue-related deaths ( ) from April to June, raising the total to 13 for the first half of the year.The quarterly surveillance data showed that 4,090 dengue cases were reported in the second quarter, a decrease of 20.8 percent compared to the previous quarter.Dengue ( )is a mosquito-borne viral infection prevalent in tropical and subtropical regions worldwide. Transmitted primarily by themosquito, dengue can cause severe flu-like symptoms, including high fever, severe headache, pain behind the eyes, joint and muscle pain, rash, and mild bleeding.In severe cases, it can lead to dengue hemorrhagic fever or dengue shock syndrome, both of which can be fatal without proper medical treatment.Preventive measures include reducing mosquito habitats, using insect repellent, and employing mosquito nets. With no specific antiviral treatment available, early detection and supportive care are crucial to managing the disease and reducing the risk of severe complications.Singapore reported over 10,000 dengue infections as of July 20, more than the total number of dengue cases last year.Source-IANS