Simple Ways to Use Charcoal for Better Skin, Hair

by Adeline Dorcas on  December 5, 2018 at 5:26 PM Lifestyle News
Activated charcoal or activated carbon is a fine black powder prepared from bone char, coconut shells or peat. Charcoal holds a new trend in the cosmetic industry, as it offers amazing benefits to your skin and hair.
Charcoal, specifically activated ones, are very effective in treating skin related issues as it absorbs toxin and makes for a good deep cleanser and detoxifier. However, the benefits of charcoal are extended beyond skin care as it can be worked into the hair care regime to balance an oily scalp.

Aseem Sood, Managing director of TBC by Nature, and Arpita Das, Managing Director of "BeaunessbyArpita," shared a few tips on how charcoal helps to fight against pollution for healthy and glowing skin.

  • Charcoal Gels for Moisturizing: The ultra-cooling gel moisturizer delivers essential hydration as it refines skin texture, brightens skin clarity, and minimizes the look of pores with exfoliating glycolic acid. The gel moisturizers are compatible with most skin types and provide a unique range of benefits. These charcoal gels act as a refreshing drink of moisture to your skin for an instantly smooth, clarified complexion.
  • Charcoal Face Scrubs for Clean Face: The pores of our skin take a beating every day with all kinds of dirt and chemicals from the polluted environment. So, use active charcoal based face masks to fight against excess dirt and oil for a refreshed, younger-looking appearance. The charcoal has the ability to absorb impurities. It breaks down the toughest layers of dead skin cells to smooth the appearance of fine lines and improve overall texture. It helps to remove acne-causing dirt, oil, and bacteria from deep down.
  • Healthy Hairs with Charcoal: This is ideal for oily hair due to its ability to absorb debris, excess oils, and even bacteria, because of this the hair starts to sag. Activated charcoal is excellent for the scalp, helping to fight clogged pores, dirt, and grime that builds on the base of the hair follicle. The regular shampoos only remove surface dirt, but activated charcoal will pull out more than the regular one. Unlike some regular shampoos, activated charcoal doesn't leave any residue, therefore, your hair will feel lighter and have more volume.
  • Repair and Nourish Skin: Active charcoal deeply cleanses skin by absorbing deep-rooted impurities and toxins from the polluted environment. These dirt elements leave the skin looking duller and prone to acne. The activated charcoal controls unpleasant shine, itchiness and tightens the pores and make them look smaller. It also lightens skin and get rid of blackheads and whiteheads as a result of clogged pores. Those who have oily skin, activated charcoal is your rescuer. It pulls out excess oil from your skin and makes your skin feeling smooth.


Source: IANS

