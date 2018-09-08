Simple Ways to Treat Deadly Blue Bottle Jellyfish Injury

What Makes the Beautiful Blue Bottle Jellyfish Scary?
‘Blue bottle jellyfish (Portuguese man-of-war) spotted on the shores of Mumbai looks very beautiful. However, it creates panic and fear among people, as the sting can cause red rashes and produce severe pain.’
Blue bottle jellyfish is a venomous marine creature that has long tentacles
, and if it comes in contact with humans can deliver a sting
that can be extremely painful
.
Many people were injured and left in pain after the deadly jellyfish attacked them. The venomous sting can kill fish, but not humans.
The Portuguese Man-of-War (blue bottle jellyfish) belongs to the Physaliidae family and is usually found in the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans
. These toxic creatures float on the surface of the ocean, therefore, during strong winds, they are easily driven onto the shores.
How Can We Spot these Deadly Blue Bottle Jellyfish?
These toxic blue bottle jellyfish can be spotted on shores during monsoons
due to strong winds and currents. The blue bottles are siphonophores, a colony of marine organisms which has a gas-filled bladder
while other siphonophores have swimming bells similar to jellyfish.
Smart Ways to Treat the Pain
Here are some simple remedies
to treat the pain after being stung by the venomous blue bottle jellyfish.
- The sting can cause red rashes and produce severe pain. So, do not rub the sting area
- Soak the wound in sea water or warm water that is bearable for up to 30 minutes and remove the sting using a tweezer or the edge of any sterilized equipment
- Painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen can help in relieving the pain
- Apply a cold pack and close the wound immediately
- If pain, itchiness or blistering at the site of the sting persists even after these simple treatments, it is advisable to visit the doctor
- If a person experiences symptoms like breathlessness or shortness of breath, consult the doctor immediately as the venom can cause death in extreme cases
Source: Medindia