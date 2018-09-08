medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Indian Health News

Simple Ways to Treat Deadly Blue Bottle Jellyfish Injury

by Adeline Dorcas on  August 9, 2018 at 6:42 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Blue bottle jellyfish, which is also known as the Portuguese man-of-war, spotted across the beaches of Mumbai attacked more than 150 people. The floating terror created panic and fear among the people at Girgaum Chowpatty, Aksa and Juhu beaches in Mumbai, India in the last few days.
Simple Ways to Treat Deadly Blue Bottle Jellyfish Injury
Simple Ways to Treat Deadly Blue Bottle Jellyfish Injury

What Makes the Beautiful Blue Bottle Jellyfish Scary?

Blue bottle jellyfish is a venomous marine creature that has long tentacles, and if it comes in contact with humans can deliver a sting that can be extremely painful.

Many people were injured and left in pain after the deadly jellyfish attacked them. The venomous sting can kill fish, but not humans.

The Portuguese Man-of-War (blue bottle jellyfish) belongs to the Physaliidae family and is usually found in the Atlantic, Indian, and Pacific Oceans. These toxic creatures float on the surface of the ocean, therefore, during strong winds, they are easily driven onto the shores.

How Can We Spot these Deadly Blue Bottle Jellyfish?

These toxic blue bottle jellyfish can be spotted on shores during monsoons due to strong winds and currents. The blue bottles are siphonophores, a colony of marine organisms which has a gas-filled bladder while other siphonophores have swimming bells similar to jellyfish.

Smart Ways to Treat the Pain

Here are some simple remedies to treat the pain after being stung by the venomous blue bottle jellyfish.
  • The sting can cause red rashes and produce severe pain. So, do not rub the sting area
  • Soak the wound in sea water or warm water that is bearable for up to 30 minutes and remove the sting using a tweezer or the edge of any sterilized equipment
  • Painkillers such as paracetamol and ibuprofen can help in relieving the pain
  • Apply a cold pack and close the wound immediately
  • If pain, itchiness or blistering at the site of the sting persists even after these simple treatments, it is advisable to visit the doctor
  • If a person experiences symptoms like breathlessness or shortness of breath, consult the doctor immediately as the venom can cause death in extreme cases


Source: Medindia

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Daily Calorie Requirements

Daily Calorie Requirements

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Reiter's Syndrome

Reiter's Syndrome

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Related Links

Vinegar and Heat are Found to be the Best Treatment of Stings from Lion's Mane Jellyfish

Vinegar and Heat are Found to be the Best Treatment of Stings from Lion's Mane Jellyfish

New research from NUI Galway and the University of Hawaii at Manoa has identified the best way to treat a sting from the lions mane jellyfish (Cyanea capillata).

Jellyfish Proteins Help Researchers Capture Footage of Proteins' Movement in Brain Cell

Jellyfish Proteins Help Researchers Capture Footage of Proteins' Movement in Brain Cell

University of Southern California researchers have captured on video the exact process through which proteins in the brain move throughout the neuron cells.

Edgeing Toward Florida in Cuba-US Crossing Is Veteran US Athlete Diana Nyad

Edgeing Toward Florida in Cuba-US Crossing Is Veteran US Athlete Diana Nyad

While fighting fatigue and jellyfish stings on her fourth attempt to cross the Florida Straits from Cuba without a shark cage, Veteran US athlete Diana Nyad edged toward Florida.

Tiny Magnets Inside a Gel can Now Help Manage Pain

Tiny Magnets Inside a Gel can Now Help Manage Pain

Gel containing tiny magnetic particles can help to Control Cell Proteins which play a key role in pain management, finds a new study.

Athletes Foot

Athletes Foot

Athletes foot (tinea pedis/ringworm of the foot) is a fungal infection of the feet.

Holistic Management for Depression

Holistic Management for Depression

Depression is a common disorder and many worldwide suffer from depression. Early recognition of symptoms and signs of depression can help in taking a holistic approach to the management of depression.

More News on:

Athletes Foot Holistic Management for Depression 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Allodynia

Allodynia

Allodynia is a nerve condition where non-painful stimuli such as a light touch or brushing hair ...

 Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic Esophagitis (EoE) / Allergic Esophagitis

Eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE) / allergic esophagitis / esophagus allergy is an allergic ...

 Gigantism

Gigantism

Gigantism is a rare disorder caused by excess growth hormone release by the pituitary gland in ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...