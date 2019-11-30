medindia

Simple, Top Tips for Running Outside This Winter Revealed

by Colleen Fleiss on  November 30, 2019 at 9:59 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Wind chill extremes can make exercising outdoors unsafe. Study has revealed tips for running outside this winner. "However, we know that in Boston and surrounding areas, it's common for people to train for the Boston Marathon outside all winter. So we encourage runners and other athletes to take the necessary precautions," says Julie Ruane, a nurse practitioner in the Division of Sports Medicine at Beth Israel Deaconess Medical Center (BIDMC).
Simple, Top Tips for Running Outside This Winter Revealed
Simple, Top Tips for Running Outside This Winter Revealed

Proper Warmup

Show Full Article


One of the biggest concerns for winter athletes is pulling a muscle. "When it's cold, your muscles are tighter, less flexible and at a higher risk for injury," Ruane says.

Cold weather causes muscles to lose heat and contract, causing tightness throughout the body and reducing the range of motion in your joints. This forces muscles to work much harder to complete the same tasks they easily perform in milder weather.

"To counteract this stress on your muscles and joints, be sure to warm up for a little longer than usual, and be sure to stretch and cool down again at the end of a workout," Ruane says. "When a muscle is warm, it has better blood flow and stretches more easily."

Dress Appropriately

Since cold or tight muscles have a higher risk of strain, layering your clothing is important. "There is a happy medium between bundling up and not wearing enough," Ruane says. "Listen to your body - you will want to find the balance between keeping yourself warm while not losing too much fluid through excess sweating."

Ruane recommends layers that can be easily removed and cautions athletes not to forget about their hands, toes, nose and ears. "A hat, headband, facemask, mittens and proper socks are important in the colder temps," she says.

Stay Hydrated and Eat Plenty of Carbs

Drinking plenty of water - whether it's still or sparkling water - is just as important during the winter months as it is in summer.

"Even though you might not sweat as much, your body is still burning through its stored carbohydrates, especially in colder weather," Ruane says. "Drinking carbs such as a sports beverage can help. After you exercise, foods high in carbs and proteins, such as warm oatmeal and nuts or hot chili, are also helpful, specifically for muscle recovery."

Be Alert

The final obstacle to cold weather exercising is snow and icy sidewalks.

"Be sure to watch your step," Ruane says. "The ground can be slick and black ice can sneak up on you."

Dark days and precipitation, however, don't mean you have to head indoors. "Finding a running route that is well lit and familiar to you is important," Ruane says. "We tell our avid runners that it's okay to be out there, just be smart."

Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Drug Interaction Checker

Drug Interaction Checker

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Recommended Reading

Winter Exercises

Winter exercise helps avoid the winter blues. The general tips for winter exercise, include dressing in layers, drinking lots of fluids, avoiding wind chills and alcohol, and wearing protective gear.

Test your Knowledge on Exercise Addiction

Exercise addiction, or exercise dependence, is a compulsive habit of engaging in an extreme physical activity performed beyond the required level of fitness. Exercise addicts may start physical activity for weight control and falsely believe that ...

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss

Fitness and Exercise Calorie Calculator for Weight Loss accurately estimates the number of calories burned during a workout.

Top Nutrition Tips for a Marathon Runner

Eat the right kind of foods choosing from these nutrition tips for the physical and mental preparation needed for endurance training as in marathon running, swimming and cycling.

Stay Well This Winter

Winter is associated with staying huddled indoors, people scurrying home to escape the piercing winter winds and children down with the flu! Read on how you can prevent and treat them.

Ten Essential Stretches for Runners

Runners suffer from one universal problem - stiff joints and tensed muscles. Stretching exercises work on specific muscles and relieve stiffness, while increasing flexibility.

More News on:

Stay Well This WinterWinter ExercisesTen Essential Stretches for Runners

What's New on Medindia

Mouth Ulcers / Oral Ulcers

World AIDS Day: Time to Remember, Hope and Act

Bacterial Vaginosis
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Premium Membership Benefits

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive