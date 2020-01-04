Simple Tips to Use Light to Sleep Better Revealed

‘Healthy, regular sleep patterns are even thought to have a protective effect against coronavirus.’

Morning light provides the most benefit in terms of avoiding circadian disruption that can lead to depression, anxiety, and insomnia. If you have one table lamp in your home office or kitchen (or wherever you spend the most time during the morning and early afternoon), add three more lamps for a total of four. Don't forget to turn the extra lights off in the evening, mimicking sunset.On cloudy days, supplemental electric lighting is even more important for entraining the circadian clock, and to avoid circadian disruption. Light also proves an immediate alerting effect akin to coffee or tea.In the evening, consider using warm, low-level (dim) lighting. Avoid screen time late in the evening, before bedtime. The intense glow from an electronic screen can significantly delay sleep, which translates to fewer hours of sleep per night."A robust pattern of light during the day and darkness at night is important for our health and well-being," Figueiro advised. "Open the window curtains or shades. Seek light during the day, especially during the morning. Go out for a walk during lunchtime. Dim the lights in the evening, mimicking sunset."Source: Newswise