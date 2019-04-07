medindia

Simple Tips to Stay Safe, Healthy This Summer

by Adeline Dorcas on  July 4, 2019 at 12:19 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Summer, the hottest season of the year is here. During hot days, everyone likes to stay cool and fresh all day, but the scorching hot sun is ready to drain your energy and cause a wide range of heat-related diseases. But, the good news is that the vast majority of them are preventable if you take the necessary precautions.
Simple Tips to Stay Safe, Healthy This Summer
Simple Tips to Stay Safe, Healthy This Summer

Watching fireworks is a great way to celebrate Independence Day, and most cities have events that safely display fireworks. To avoid life-threatening injuries, Johns Hopkins pediatric surgeon Alejandro Garcia, M.D., says consider attending one of these displays instead of lighting fireworks yourself.

Show Full Article


Here are five facts about fireworks that Garcia says are important to know:
  • Sparklers burn at a temperature of greater than 1,000 degrees  that's five times hotter than boiling water! An adult, never a child, should light and dispose of a sparkler.
  • Most burns are caused by simple fireworks such as firecrackers, sparklers and bottle rockets. All types of fireworks come with a significant risk of injury including blindness, third-degree burns and permanent scarring.
  • One out of four victims of firework-related accidents are not the users. So, it is important to be aware of your surroundings when people are using fireworks. Always have a bucket of water available.
  • All residual or "dud" fireworks should be soaked with water before disposal. Many can remain hot and able to cause significant burns for extended periods.
  • All burns, especially to the hands and face, should be evaluated immediately at a burn center.

Sun Protection

Sun exposure is important and healthy when in appropriate amounts. It is necessary for making vitamin D, and it boosts mood. But too much sun is harmful for anyone. "It is a myth that people with skin of color do not get sunburns," says Johns Hopkins dermatologist Nashay Clemetson, M.D. Although the incidence of skin cancer is lower in people with darker skin tones, people of color can develop skin cancer. These cancers are often diagnosed at advanced stages, resulting in poorer outcomes.

To promote sun safety, here are some facts Clemetson shares with her patients who have dark skin:
  • Remain in shaded areas when the sun is at its peak intensity (usually between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.).
  • Remember that ultraviolet light  ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB)  can damage the skin, eyes and immune system, regardless of skin color or tone, and may cause varying degrees of burns. Repeated sunburns lead to wrinkling, premature aging, and skin cancers.
  • Be mindful of medications you're taking. Some antibiotics and medicine for controlling blood pressure make the skin more sensitive to the sun.
  • Wear broad-spectrum sunscreen  sun protection factor 15-plus  on exposed areas of the skin. Reapply sunscreen every two hours (every 80 minutes if perspiration is significant or when swimming).
  • Wear ultraviolet protection factor clothing, sunglasses and wide-brimmed hats.

Norovirus/Travel-related Sickness

Signs of norovirus, a highly contagious gastroenteritis, may include diarrhea and vomiting, among other symptoms. Johns Hopkins professor of medicine and infectious disease specialist Cynthia Sears, M.D., says in the U.S. norovirus may present among passengers on cruise ships and airplanes, and in other places where people are in close proximity to one another.

Here are some tips that Sears recommends in hopes of decreasing travel-related sickness:
  • Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds after contact with contaminated surfaces. Hand sanitizers do not reliably kill norovirus, so hand-washing is very important.
  • Avoid contact with people who have symptoms of a gastrointestinal virus.
  • Throw out any food that might be contaminated with norovirus. Thoroughly clean, with a bleach-based household cleaner or diluted bleach, surfaces potentially contaminated by vomit or stool from people who are ill.
  • Do not prepare food for others if you are ill or for at least two days after gastrointestinal symptoms stop.


Source: Newswise

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Recommended Reading

Summer Health Hazards

The ever-increasing summer temperatures across the globe, intense heat waves and higher mercury levels can cause serious health hazards for the general population.

Summer Safety Tips for Elderly

Brace yourself for this summer. Summer in India is scary; the elderly especially are more prone to heat-related illnesses. A few tips can prevent the adversities due to high temperatures.

Super Foods to Keep you Hydrated this Summer

Summers days are long, hot and sweaty, and can leave you feeling de-hydrated and tired. Read on to find more about the foods that will keep you hydrated and maintain your energy levels on these long and hot days.

Top 15 Tips To Avoid Common Summer Diseases

Summer is a time for fun but the hot weather brings with it a host of diseases. With some health tips you can avoid them and make most of the summer vacation.

Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

Neck Cracking

Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.

Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today

Summer vacation is coming to an end, are your kids ready to go back to school? But, getting addicted to unhealthy habits during holidays can be more problematic when school begins. So, parents need to help your kids to break these five bad summer habits before school starts.

Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat

Is the summer heat making you feel tired and dizzy? Check out these simple tips to help you beat the summer heat and stay cool.

More News on:

Beat the heat Top Tips to Beat the Summer Heat Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali Top 5 Bad Summer Habits Your Child Should Break Today Neck Cracking 

What's New on Medindia

Promising New Approach to Treat Symptoms of Psychosis

Astronomers Help Fight Cancer: Here's How

Home Remedies for Pink Eye
View All

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

News Category

News Archive