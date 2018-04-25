medindia
Simple Tips to Prevent Hair Loss During Weight Loss

by Colleen Fleiss on  April 25, 2018 at 2:15 AM Lifestyle News
Is sudden weight loss causing hair loss? Lack of enough proteins, iron and other dietary supplements in the human body can cause hair loss. Inadequacy of such nutrients makes our hair thirsty and deprived from their desired nourishment which eventually makes them fall.
Simple Tips to Prevent Hair Loss During Weight Loss

Arvind Poswal, hair expert at Dr. A's Clinic and Mandeep Singh, fitness expert at Step-On Fitness Center have rolled out some significant tips to reduce weight without causing any damage to your hair:

Intake of ample proteins like red meat, fish and beans are a good practice. Proteins help in structuring hair follicles and supplement a healthy diet. Thus, intake of proteins is advisable.

Eggs, spinach, citrus fruits, nuts, carrots, avocado and whole grains must be incorporated in your diet for a healthy contribution to your body.

Always ensure consumption of plentiful calories, which are vital for proper functioning of the human body system. It is essential to confine calories for weight loss but excessive restriction results in hair loss as lack of nutrition does not supplement hair growth.

Hair loss after weight loss is usually associated with a condition called Telogen Effluvium. Fluctuation in the Body Mass Index causes physical stress, which signals the hair follicles to move into an inactive stage. Hence, the weight loss must be gradual.

Brisk walking, yoga and light workout aids effective weight loss as there are no shortcuts to effective results.

Hair loss from sudden decline in the body weight is not permanent. There are several ways to resume healthy hair growth.

People who lose weight often restrict their calorie consumption. For proper functioning of human body, it is important that our body receives the necessary nutrients for ideal operations. Lack of optimum calorie intake, leads to deficiencies in the body system. Just like our body needs food, similarly our hair also require intake of nutrients for their healthy growth.

Hair loss is not a hassle anymore. It does get difficult for our body to cope with sudden changes and takes time to adapt to them. Proper diet and a healthy lifestyle are always effective.

Source: IANS
