Simple Tips to Make Your Winter Wardrobe Bright and Colorful

Winter is almost here, relax and don't be afraid of cold weather, instead grab some stylish, colorful coats, jackets, vests, and other winter wears to make your wardrobe bright and colorful this season.

Winter has finally arrived, and for most people, this means layering up in all blacks or greys and hibernating till the season is over. While there is nothing wrong with these colors, one can also experiment with different hues to add freshness to this gloomy winter.



‘Choose stylish, colorful coats, jackets, blazers, vests, and other winter wears to give a colorful twist to your winter wardrobe and add freshness to this gloomy winter.’ Neelanjan Sil, Head of Design at Blackberrys Casuale and Kamakshi Kaul, VP Design Head, Max Fashion brings you some amazing tips to incorporate colors in your otherwise monochrome winter wardrobe.



Statement Coats and Blazers in Bright Hues: Statement coats are one of the biggest winter trends. Opt for a statement coat in a bold color that not only brightens your wardrobe but also keeps you warm. While traditionally blazers do fall under the formal category, they look great for casual looks too. Throw a bright color blazer over a simple outfit to give an instant boost to your outfit. With temperatures decreasing, you can choose from seasonal fabrics wool and tweed to keep you warm.

Solid Knits: Solid color knitted pullovers word under a blazer or over a shirt looks great. They are lightweight and warm, and the color options are ample. Amplify your winter look with a colored knitted quirky sweater. Wear them with track pants and loafers for a full-on lazy-weekend look or pair it one with more sophisticated items to balance things out. Stick to basic colors and let your outfit make the statement. Add bold color zipper jackets in your wardrobe they look great for both party and casual look.

Splash Colors with Accessories: Brighten your mood and outfit by adding a splash of color to your winter wardrobe. Accessories your dark outfits with bright color scarves, hats, and gloves to make your outfit pop. Even if you like wearing all black clothes, colorful accessories can surely give a spring update to your winter wardrobe.

Say Hello to Winter Sun with Striking Shades: Sunglasses in striking shades are definitely in this season. Make a chic statement with shades in brighter shades like blueberry or orange (if you can pull off). Though make sure you choose a frame that are in proportion to your face.

Experiment with Bold Pants to Give Effortless Spring Update to Your Outfit: Punch up your attire by slim cut well-tailored bright color trousers. The bold color will instantly amp up your outfit and will help you grab those extra eyeballs. Pair it muted with a nice neutral color to offset the brightness.



