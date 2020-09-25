by Iswarya on  September 25, 2020 at 11:13 AM Respiratory Disease News
Simple Tips to Avoid Asthma Attack During the COVID Pandemic
As cooler weather, pumpkins, and falling leaves kick off the most wonderful time of year, it could mean trouble for asthma sufferers as it could increase the asthma attacks towards the September end, reports a new study.

Hence, Pushan Jani, MD, MSc, assistant professor of pulmonary and critical care medicine has tips on avoiding asthma attacks and possible hospitalization during a pandemic.

"There are 2 different types of flare-ups in asthma. In the first, people suffer from asthma year-round, and then some people have seasonal asthma, which is triggered by various allergens and pollen in the air. This time of the year raises the attacks for seasonal asthma and can make those who suffer from persistent asthma control worse," stated Jani, a pulmonary oncologist with UT Physicians.


Jani says every year toward the September end, and at the start of October, he sees a notable uptick in asthma-related hospitalizations as different pollens like ragweed and mold hit the air.

Asthma impacts approximately 25 million people in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. With flu season starting, the COVID-19 pandemic still here, and a rise in pollen in the air, these 3 respiratory illnesses could be a recipe for disaster. To avoid landing in the hospital due to an asthma attack, Jani recommends doing the following to prepare:

  • Monitor Air Quality Index (AQI) regularly for pollen counts through local weather channels so that asthma patients reduce or limit the time they spend working or doing activities outside if the air quality is unhealthy.
  • Stock up on any prescriptions or inhalers needed to control flare-ups.
  • Get an allergy test. This will help pinpoint what you should look out for to avoid a huge attack and possible hospitalization.

In addition to these steps, it is essential to know the early symptoms of an asthma attack: excessive coughing, severe shortness of breath, difficulty talking, and chest tightness.

Source: Medindia

