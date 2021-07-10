About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
Advertisement

Simple Tests Could Help Identify COPD Sufferers

by Colleen Fleiss on October 7, 2021 at 11:45 PM
Font : A-A+

Simple Tests Could Help Identify COPD Sufferers

A simple questionnaire and airflow measurement test developed by researchers could identify adults suffering with undiagnosed chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), a new study funded by the National Institute for Health Research (NIHR) reveals.

Some 90 percent of the estimated 100 million sufferers in China are undiagnosed. The study shows the Chinese symptom-based questionnaire (C-SBQ) combined with microspirometry - measuring how much air a patient can breathe out in one forced breath - could provide the most efficient way of identifying patients needing treatment for COPD.

Advertisement


An international research team, led by experts at the University of Birmingham, published its findings today in BMJ Open.

Co Author Professor Peymané Adab, from the University of Birmingham's Institute of Applied Health Research, commented: "COPD is a global killer and we're working with partners in China to improve ways of identifying those people who have the disease, but don't realise it.
Advertisement

"COPD develops slowly, resulting in delays in symptom recognition and high rates of underdiagnosis. Simple screening tests can help identify undiagnosed COPD within China's primary care network - the first step in providing people with early treatment and potentially saving lives and reducing the burden on the country's healthcare system."

Study participants were recruited from one urban and one rural community health centre (CHC) in each of four municipalities: Beijing, Chengdu, Guangzhou and Shenyang. Residents aged 40 years and above attending CHCs for any reason were invited to participate.

Those taking part completed a study questionnaire covering demographics, smoking status, medical diagnoses, respiratory symptoms and quality of life, as well as taking a short microspirometry reference test.

Participants with airflow obstruction on the reference test would be eligible for health education, smoking cessation advice (if smokers), influenza vaccination and inhalers but the potential benefits of full implementation and integration into an effective care pathway need further study.

Co-author Dr Rachel Jordan, Reader in Epidemiology and Primary Care at the University of Birmingham, commented: "Worsening of COPD symptoms is a common and costly complication, often associated with irreversible loss of lung function, hospitalisation and death.

"Further work is needed to fully assess clinical efficiency and cost-effectiveness, but this simple combination of questionnaire and breathing test is a promising, low cost option to be used across China to provide early diagnosis of COPD."

While COPD screening programmes are not currently endorsed in the US and UK, early identification is being prioritised in China. National policies recommend screening for undiagnosed COPD, but do not specify which screening tests to use. Although spirometry is required for clinical diagnosis, it is not widely available in primary care settings in China and screening helps prioritise those who need diagnostic referral.

The research was carried out as part of the £2 million NIHR Global Health Research Group on Global COPD in Primary Care and its Breathe Well project.

Formed in June 2017, the Group has established partnerships with teams in Brazil, China, Georgia and Republic of North Macedonia and the International Primary Care Respiratory Group (IPCRG). It will publish key research findings this year, based on projects in primary care settings evaluating accuracy of COPD screening strategies, promoting smoking cessation and improving disease management.

Source: Eurekalert
Advertisement
<< Impact of Wild Meat Consumption on Greenhouse Gas Emissions
First Brain Marker for Anxiety Disorder Discovered >>

Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
News Resource
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare
What's New on Medindia
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome (MIS-C)
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Texas Anti-Abortion Law - Public Reaction On The Controversial Debate
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
Iron Deficiency Linked To A Higher Risk Of Cardiovascular Disease
View all

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pneumoconiosis Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Emphysema Pneumonectomy Chronic Bronchitis 

Recommended Reading
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease
COPD includes respiratory tract disorders that cause obstruction to airflow. These are chronic .....
Quiz on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Quiz on Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD)
Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease affects millions of people worldwide and is responsible ......
The Lungs - Animation
The Lungs - Animation
The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place....
Hot Weather Aggravates COPD Symptoms
Hot Weather Aggravates COPD Symptoms
Hot weather worsens the symptoms of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). For every degree ....
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic Bronchitis
Chronic bronchitis is a type of chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder that causes obstruction to ai...
Emphysema
Emphysema
Emphysema is a chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, marked by alveolar damage, and reduced air flo...
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis
Pneumoconiosis is a group of lung diseases caused by inhaled dust particles. It causes inflammation ...
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
Pulmonary Arterial Hypertension
It can be a serious condition affecting the heart. It is defined as mean pulmonary arterial pressure...

Disclaimer - All information and content on this site are for information and educational purposes only. The information should not be used for either diagnosis or treatment or both for any health related problem or disease. Always seek the advice of a qualified physician for medical diagnosis and treatment. Full Disclaimer

Advertise with us | Medindia Copyright | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use

© All Rights Reserved 1997 - 2021

RapidSSLThis website is certified by Health On the Net Foundation. Click to verifyThis site complies with the HONcode standard for trustworthy health information: verify here.

This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close