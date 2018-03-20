medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Drug News

Simple Test to Help Screen Patients for Designer Drugs Developed

by Colleen Fleiss on  March 20, 2018 at 12:57 AM Drug News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Drug overdoses are taking a huge toll on public health, with potent synthetic drugs posing a particular threat. New test developed could identify drugs responsible for a patient's overdose.
Simple Test to Help Screen Patients for Designer Drugs Developed
Simple Test to Help Screen Patients for Designer Drugs Developed

The researchers are presenting their results today at the 255th National Meeting & Exposition of the American Chemical Society (ACS). ACS, the world's largest scientific society, is holding the meeting here through Thursday. It features more than 13,000 presentations on a wide range of science topics.

"Hospitals can test for some drugs, like methamphetamine or cocaine, and those tests are pretty fast," Nicholas E. Manicke, Ph.D., says. "But for the new drugs, like fentanyl and synthetic cannabinoids, they would have to collect a blood sample and ship it to a toxicology lab. They wouldn't get the results back for weeks. In a life-or-death situation, that won't work, so they never do the test."

The need is clearly growing. Overdose deaths from all opioids -- which are responsible for two-thirds of drug overdose deaths -- more than doubled from 2006 to 2016, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. More specifically, the impact of synthetic opioids such as the prescription painkillers fentanyl and tramadol is even more devastating, with deaths increasing six-fold over that same period.

The new test could help medical staff counter these trends. Early in the project, Manicke approached Daniel E. Rusyniak, M.D., a professor of emergency medicine at Indiana University, for his insights on screening for illicit drugs. Based on his experience, Rusyniak advised Manicke to focus on emerging synthetic drugs because there wasn't a good way to screen for them in the clinic. Manicke and his team at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis went on to build a device that can screen for these compounds, as well as for classic illicit drugs.

The key component is a small, inexpensive and relatively simple disposable cartridge that contains a solid-phase extraction medium. When a small amount of plasma is placed on the cartridge, the medium pulls any drugs out of the plasma and concentrates them. The drugs are removed from the extraction medium by a drop of solvent, and then they are ionized to produce an array of molecular fragments. Each type of drug produces a different assortment of fragments that serve as a distinctive chemical signature for that particular compound. A mass spectrometer detects the fragments. Software is then used to identify the specific drugs that were in the blood sample from the readout. The whole process takes less than five minutes. Graduate student Greta Ren says the technique is flexible because the database used to identify drugs can be expanded to include new ones, as needed.

With the device, Ren is analyzing blood samples from Indianapolis emergency room patients who appeared to have overdosed on drugs. At the ACS meeting, the team is announcing their first results on those clinical samples. The test successfully identified drugs in the samples, including fentanyl and its synthetic analogs, synthetic cannabinoids, and traditional drugs such as methamphetamine and lorazepam. That's a major achievement because some of these drugs are so potent that users only take a tiny amount, so the drug concentration in blood is very low. In some cases, the test couldn't distinguish between drugs with very similar molecular structures. To improve those distinctions, the researchers are adjusting the way they analyze data from the mass spectrometer.

Manicke says that initially, the device could be used to guide public health and public policy decisions, by shedding light on the types of drugs that are causing overdoses across Indiana. Down the road, he hopes it will be applied in emergency departments to guide the treatment of individual patients.

Source: Eurekalert

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Related Links

Drug Overdose

Drug Overdose

Drug overdose involves the intake of drug in excessive quantity than the recommended dose. It is due to overuse of over-the-counter medications or illegal drugs.

Quiz on Painkillers

Quiz on Painkillers

The analgesics you are taking may cause debilitating side effects. Take this quiz on painkillers, know your NSAIDs and ...

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational Drugs are not Completely Safe

Recreational drugs are commonly used in rave parties. Serotonin syndrome can occur in patients taking N-benzylpiperazine.

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test

Drug Abuse Screening Test (DAST) is a screening test to find out if you need professional help with 'Drug Abuse' problem. This is only an anonymous self test.

Drug Toxicity

Drug Toxicity

Drug toxicity is an adverse reaction of the body towards a drug that results as a side effect of a drug, reaction to a drug or drug abuse.

Drugs Banned in India

Drugs Banned in India

Several drugs are either banned or withdrawn after introduction in the market.

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation

A sudden, severe pain in the testis may be due to testicular torsion. Testicles inside the scrotum are very sensitive organs.

Torsion Testis

Torsion Testis

Torsion occurs when the testis spins, twisting the spermatic cord, causing reduced blood flow and testicular damage. Timely surgery may be needed to save the testis.

Undescended Testicles

Undescended Testicles

An undescended testicle / testis is one that has not descended into the scrotal sac before birth. It can occur to just one or both the testicles.

More News on:

Drug Toxicity Undescended Testicles Varicocele Drugs Banned in India Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Drug-induced Pulmonary Diseases

Some drugs or therapeutic agents cause undesirable reactions in lungs, known as drug-induced ...

 Facts on Sleep Disorder

Facts on Sleep Disorder

Sleep disorders are collectively known as ''Somnipathy.'' There are over 70 different medically ...

 Health Facts on Abortion

Health Facts on Abortion

Unintended pregnancies are very common these days, and so one in about four pregnant women go for ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...