by Colleen Fleiss on  May 15, 2021 at 8:51 PM Heart Disease News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Simple Surgery Prevents Stroke in Patients With Heart Diseases
In patients with heart arrhythmia (heart rhythm problems) a simple surgery can protect them from often-lethal strokes, suggested a new study.

The researchers, including Richard Whitlock from McMaster University, found that removing the left atrial appendage -- an unused, finger-like tissue that can trap blood in the heart chamber and increase the risk of clots -- cuts the risk of strokes by more than one-third in patients with atrial fibrillation.

Even better, the reduced clotting risk comes on top of any other benefits conferred by blood-thinner medications patients with this condition are usually prescribed.


"If you have atrial fibrillation and are undergoing heart surgery, the surgeon should be removing your left atrial appendage, because it is a set-up for forming clots," said Whitlock.

For the study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine, the team tracked 4,811 people in 27 countries who are living with atrial fibrillation and taking blood thinners.

Consenting patients undertaking cardiopulmonary bypass surgery were randomly selected for the additional left atrial appendage occlusion surgery; their outcomes compared with those who only took medicine.

Whitlock said it was suspected since the 1940s that blood clots can form in the left atrial appendage in patients with atrial fibrillation, and it made sense to cut this useless structure off if the heart was exposed for other surgery. This is now proven to be true.

Atrial fibrillation is common in elderly people and is responsible for about 25 per cent of ischemic strokes which are caused when blood clots block arteries supplying parts of the brain.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Atrial Fibrillation
Atrial fibrillation may not be life-threatening in itself but it is important to understand the causes, symptoms and treatments because of the risk of life-threatening complications.
READ MORE
Stroke Risk Calculator
Stroke Risk Calculator checks if you have hypertension, diabetes and heart failure and predicts the risk of stroke (cerebrovascular accident) in next 10 years.
READ MORE
Quiz on Heart Attack
The risk factors that work behind the scene before a heart attack are familiar to many. But do you realize the extent to which your lifestyle choices are putting your life at risk? Can you identify a heart attack when it occurs? Take our quiz ...
READ MORE
Genetic Mutations Liked To Atrial Fibrillation Increases Heart Failure Risk
New mutation found in a gene associated with an increased risk of atrial fibrillation poses a significantly increased risk for heart failure in Black people.
READ MORE
Congenital Heart Disease
Heart diseases that are present at birth are called “ Congenital heart diseases”.
READ MORE
Hyperventilation
Hyperventilation occurs when a person breathes in excess to the body’s requirement.
READ MORE
Mitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve Replacement
Mitral valve replacement is a surgical heart procedure to correct either the narrowing (stenosis) or the leakage (regurgitation).
READ MORE
Stress and the Gender Divide
Stress has become entwined in the current lifestyle of a young working couple and has resulted in the rise in incidence of hypertension, diabetes and psychosomatic illnesses.
READ MORE
Stroke
Stroke can cause permanent disability and it is important to recognize its early warning signs to stop its progress. Early warning signs of stroke include sudden weakness of facial muscles.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

A-Z Drug Brands in India

A-Z Drug Brands in India

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

Bell´s PalsyDiet Lifestyle and Heart DiseaseMitral Valve Stenosis And Mitral Valve ReplacementCongenital Heart DiseaseStress and the Gender DivideStroke FactsStrokeHeartHealthy HeartHyperventilation