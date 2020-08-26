Simple Saliva Test to Diagnose Heart Attack

The purpose of the study was to see if cardiac troponin could be detected in the saliva of patients with heart muscle injury. Saliva samples underwent a unique processing procedure to remove highly abundant proteins.2 A total of 32 patients with heart muscle injury (i.e. they had a positive cardiac troponin blood test) and 13 healthy volunteers were requested to provide saliva samples by spitting into a collecting tube. Then, half of each sample was processed, and the other half remained in its natural state.The researchers then tested the processed and unprocessed saliva samples for cardiac troponin.said Dr. Westreich.For patients, the researchers compared the results from the saliva samples (processed and unprocessed) with the blood samples. There was strong agreement between the blood findings and the processed saliva, but not saliva in its natural state. Some 84% of the processed saliva samples tested positive for troponin, compared to just 6% of the unprocessed saliva.Among healthy participants, no cardiac troponin was detected in the processed and unprocessed saliva samples.Dr. Westreich said,The next steps in this research are to expand the number of patients being studied and create a prototype for a cardiac troponin test using saliva.said Dr. Westreich.Source: Eurekalert