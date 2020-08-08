Simple Recipes to Stay Healthy

‘Our mood, health, energy and reactions are heavily influenced by our second brain; our gut, which is a result of what we eat.’

Overnight Chia PuddingI call this a pudding because it truly tastes like one. Chia seeds are filled with fiber, antioxidants essential fatty acids and good quality protein; add to this the humble curd and you have a good dose of probiotics, protein and fats. Fruit adds fresh sweetness and flavour along with phytonutrients and essential vitamins. Cinnamon adds flavour and you get its medicinal properties too-- antioxidants and anti-inflammatory.INGREDIENTS2 tablespoons chia seeds6-8 tablespoons of homemade / store bought curd3/4 cup chopped Mango1/2 tsp cinnamon powder / vanilla essence (optional)1tsp of my seed powder (optional)6 - 7 thin slices of coconut ( optional)METHODMix all the ingredients together the night before and you are good to go in the morningThe yogurt / curd mixture should be runny like a milkshake or dosa batter.Store it overnight in the fridgeBefore serving top with the chopped mango and the coconut slicesFLAVOR OPTIONSOne small banana + half an apple chopped smallOne small banana + half mango + coconut meatOne small banana + 1 tsp instant coffee powder 1/2 cup strawberriesOne small banana + 1 tbsp cocoa powder + toasted almond slicesPina colada - Coconut Milk + PineappleHot ChocolateChocolate has long been known for its antioxidant properties and magnesium. This helps fight free radicals, however one can't say the same for commercial chocolate which is mostly sugar. Using cacoa gives us the myriad benefits this super food has to offer, in addition to how comforting it is to hold a hot cup of chocolate.This simple hot chocolate tastes like molten chocolate in a cup. Try this low calorie version every time you crave chocolate and you'll thank me. I prefer to use unsweetened cocoa powder as this helps control the amount of sugar you want to add. You can use any sweetener of your choice. If you just keep boiling this down slowly you get a chocolate sauce. If you want to make the sauce more indulgent, just add a tiny bit of butter at the end.INGREDIENTS1 heaped tablespoon unsweetened cocoa powder1 inch square of jaggery (or sweetener of choice)1 cup waterMETHODMix the cocoa powder into room temperature waterMix till there are no lumps remainingAdd the jaggery or sweetener and simmer on low heat for about 5 minutesOnce it starts to boil down, reduce to about 3/4 cupSwitch off when you think its thick enoughSprinkle with Chocolate Powder and serve hotSuper seed powderSeeds are a nutritional powerhouse and a must include for everyone. Especially for vegetarians and vegans, due to their plant based protein and omega 3. They are a brilliant source of protein, healthy fats, fiber, minerals and vitamins. Each seed has its unique benefits which is why my recipe uses a mix to ensure we get a little of all the important ones. I grind the to ensure max absorption.How to use it? Just add it to your overnight oats, atta dough or sprinkle on your curd. This is a versatile recipe you should make ahead and use daily for everyone in the family. Think of it as your multi-vitamin.INGREDIENTS3/4 cup flax seed1/2 cup hemp seeds1/2 cup mixed seeds (pumpkin, sesame, sunflower, watermelon)1/4 cup cacao nibs1 tsp turmeric (haldi)1/2 tsp ground pepperDIRECTIONSMix all the seedsUse the chutney jar of the grinderEnsure its completely dryDo a quick pulse, open and mixDo short pulses to reach a powder consistency. Do not over grind or it will turn into a a clumpy messStore in an airtight container in the refrigeratorNOTESYou can use any blend of seeds. I've incorporated all to ensure a variety of nutrientsDo not exclude hemp seeds with shell as it is it extremely high in proteinI usually mix in some chia seeds into the powder. So they remain wholeBENEFITSHaldi or turmeric - It adds a boost with its anti-inflammatory properties and it keeps the seed powder fresh longer.Pepper to boost the absorption of turmericRaw cacao nibs(Simrun Chopra, Lifestyle and Transformation Coach)