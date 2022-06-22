Simple Prick May Save Your Life from a Heart Attack

A biomedical micro-device to detect these subtle changes in blood before a heart attack or stroke takes place is developed by the University of Sydney biomedical engineer, Dr. Arnold Lining Ju. This discovery is published in the Royal Society of Chemistry.



Can A Heart Attack Be Detected Before It Happens?

Heart Attack Detection Using New Device

Approximately 55,000 people suffer a heart attack in Australia each year, with a similar number suffering from a stroke.However, long before a heart attack or stroke occurs, tiny changes in the blood begin taking place. Often, blood flow is disturbed, leading to blood clotting and inflammation, which can block blood vessels.Using a pin-prick test, the micro-device would take a blood sample from a person's finger. The sample would then be analyzed for platelet clotting and white cell inflammation responses, information that would be immediately processed by an external operating system.