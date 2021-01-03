by Colleen Fleiss on  March 1, 2021 at 12:19 PM Research News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

Simple Naturopathy Ways to Treat Neck Pain
Stress, poor posture, obesity, muscle inflammation, arthritis, and injuries are some of the risk factors that cause neck pain. Simple naturopathy ways help treat neck pain, said Srikanth H.S, Sr. Naturopath, Jindal Naturecure Institute.

"The best way to deal with neck pain is to minimise it in the first place. Naturopathy offers safe and effective alternatives to deal with neck pain without falling prey to the side-effects of pharmaceutical drugs. Blending in the goodness of natural therapies like yoga, massage, herbs, and acupuncture, along with lifestyle modifications, naturopathy can bring huge relief from neck pain," he says.

Risks of Neck Pain


The expert says:"The common causes of neck pain are muscle strain and nerve compression. However, the symptoms alone cannot indicate which one of these is occurring. Muscle strain usually results from poor posture, repeated lifting, sleep, stress, or anxiety. Nerve compression can occur when a disc in the spine slips out of its position and pinches or presses the nerves, or when the tissues in the neck get inflamed or swollen causing the nerves in the area to get squeezed. Whatever the cause, ongoing chronic neck pain shouldn't be neglected as it can lead to a lifetime of disability or even permanent damage."

He suggests naturopathy ways to treat neck pain:

Yoga

The ancient art of yoga has been demonstrated to help people with chronic pain including neck pain. Studies have shown that yoga asanas help to reduce pain perception, improves mobility, and decrease inflammation. Even 15 to 20 minutes of yoga exercises a day can relax the body, stretch the muscles, increase blood circulation, and minimise the chances of neck pain. Some of the common yoga asanas which can be practiced for neck pain are Marjariasana (Cat Pose), Bitilasana (Cow Pose), Balasana (Child's Pose), Natarajasana (Reclining Twist Pose), Viparita Karani (Legs up the wall Pose), and Savasana (Corpse Pose).

Massage

Several studies have pointed out that massage therapy can offer relief from neck pain and improve range of motion when performed by qualified professionals. Massage therapy usually involves the use of the hands to manipulate soft tissues, like the tendons and muscles, increase blood circulation, and reduce muscle tension. It helps to ease up the sore, numb and stiff muscles in the spinal area and neck region.

Herbs

Herbal treatments have been used for ages to treat pains of different sorts. Herbal remedies can be sipped like tea, infused in the bathwater, used as an oil, or inhaled as aromatherapy. Devil's Claw is a popular herb that can substantially reduce neck pain and even improve physical functioning in osteoarthritis patients. Other than that, Lavender, Kudzu, and St. John's Wort are some of the most popular herbs that help relieve neck pain and lower back pain. For maximum effects, these herbs should be taken under the guidance of expert professionals.

Acupuncture

Acupuncture is a thousand of years old technique that involves pricks in the skin with needles at specific points on the body. The frequency and duration of acupuncture sessions may depend on how long the neck pain has already lasted, and also severity of the symptoms. Some studies have revealed that acupuncture can stimulate biochemical changes both locally (where the needles are placed) and in the central nervous system. These biochemical changes may help to bring pain relief and other beneficial effects in some cases.

Lifestyle Modifications

Lifestyle modifications play a significant role in the management of neck aches and stiffness. Practicing good posture while at work or home should be a key priority for those suffering from neck pain. Getting good sleep and maintaining the spine in a comfortable position throughout the night, regular neck exercises, and taking breaks in between work and stretching are some of the ways to reduce strain on the neck and keep it relaxed.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Neck Pain Symptom Evaluation
Neck pain may be due to minor causes like strain and sprain or due to more serious conditions like disc prolapse, cancer or fractures.
READ MORE
Neck Pain
Neck pain is a very common problem that affects many and often. To avoid stiff neck or neck pain after sleeping it is important to use the right mattress and pillow.
READ MORE
Quiz on Neck Pain
Neck pain is a troublesome condition that could leave the patient feeling uncomfortable. Test your knowledge on neck pain by taking this ...
READ MORE
Joint, Knee, Back, and Neck Pains Up by 70% Amid COVID-19 Pandemic
A rise of 70% of patients coming with arthritis and new patients with knee, neck, back, and joint pains amid the pandemic has been reported.
READ MORE
Cervical Spondylosis
Cervical spondylosis is a disorder in which there is abnormal wear on cervical vertebrae.
READ MORE
Herniated Disc
Herniated disc is a condition in which the intervertebral disc protrudes into the spinal canal and compresses the spinal nerves, causing severe pain.
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thoracic outlet syndrome (TOS) is a rare condition that occurs when blood vessels or nerves become compressed in the space between the collarbone and the first rib.
READ MORE
Whiplash and Conditions that Mimic Whiplash
Whiplash injury is an injury that common with road traffic accidents. Whiplash happens due to sudden acceleration of the vertebrae in the cervical spine.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

More News on:

Cervical SpondylosisNeck Pain Symptom EvaluationThoracic Outlet SyndromeWhiplash and Conditions that Mimic WhiplashNeck PainHerniated DiscNeck Cracking