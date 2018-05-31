medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple Morning Workouts at Home Can Help You Stay Fit

by Adeline Dorcas on  May 31, 2018 at 2:49 PM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Simple workouts at home can make you fit, suggests experts. If you cant, find time to hit the gym that does not mean you skip your workouts. Despite your busy schedule, you can perform some workouts right when you wake up to stay fit.
Simple Morning Workouts at Home Can Help You Stay Fit
Simple Morning Workouts at Home Can Help You Stay Fit

Shivani Patel, Fitness expert and Founder at Sculptasse, says that you don't require equipment's to do exercise and lists down some tips that can help you exercise in the comfort of your home.

  • Always remember, to first warm up: It is important to get your muscles warm, or you're just asking for injury. You can maybe start by doing household chores by yourself instead of depending on domestic help.

She also enlists few household items that you can use in place of exercise equipment:
  • Bucket of Water: Its perfect for giving you good arms workout. Do 2-3 repetitions of 10 Bicep curl holding one bucket at a time
  • Stairs: Walking up and down the stairs burns ten times or use it as a stepper
  • Bags of Pulses: This weight is perfect for compound exercises that activate multiple muscle groups at once. Try squats with shoulder presses or tricep kickbacks
  • Curtain rods: It's the best fitness tool one can use for an effective ab routine

Ashish Janiani, Transformational Coach, and Founder at Motivational diaries also shares some points that are required to workout at home
  • Don't think 15 mins: Push yourself through the first 15 minutes of the workout; do it. With a simple scientific term called dopamine and endorphins that are released in your body, you will automatically continue to finish the workout.
  • Divide and conquer: Simply put break your sets of workout routine into smaller doable reps.
  • Take action now: Stop waiting to feel motivated to workout, do it, go and sweat.


Source: IANS
Advertisement

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions

Most Popular On Medindia:

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Sanatogen

Sanatogen

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Related Links

Best Workouts for Men

Best Workouts for Men

Too many workouts to choose from? After sifting through dozens of exercises here are the best workouts for men to build their chest, back, core, leg, bicep and tricep muscles to get fit and strong.

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Body Types and Befitting Workouts

Workout and diet which is well suited for a pear shaped body.

Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits

Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits

Outdoor exercises help burn fat aerobically and build lean muscle mass. Choose your own regime of outdoor workouts enroute to nature and fitness.

Best Workout Routines for Women

Best Workout Routines for Women

The myriad of exercises available for women today to achieve the perfect body can leave them confused.

Epilepsy

Epilepsy

Fits or convulsions or Epilepsy is characterized by recurrent, involuntary seizures and is described as a chronic neurological disorder

More News on:

Epilepsy Best Workout Routines for Women Outdoor Workouts - Types, Benefits 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Drug-Induced Neuropathy

Some drugs which are prescribed to treat disease may cause neuropathy as an adverse effect. Signs ...

 Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs That Can Make You Feel Tired

Drugs administered to cure a medical condition can cause fatigue. In such cases, consult a doctor ...

 Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic Dysphonia

Spasmodic or laryngeal dysphonia (SD) is a rare neurological condition characterized by involuntary ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive

Loading...