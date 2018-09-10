medindia
Simple Everyday Tips to Keep Your Eyes Healthy and Strain Free

by Rishika Gupta on  October 9, 2018 at 5:52 PM Lifestyle News
Treat your eyes properly, and they will treat you well. Here are a few things you can do to ensure that your eyes don't get damaged.
Simple Everyday Tips to Keep Your Eyes Healthy and Strain Free

Don't give your eyes harsh treatment but treat them naturally every day. Natural eye care is the daily and annual routines to adapt to take better care of eyes.

Choose these simple natural methods to keep your eyes healthy and prevent any damage to your vision
  • Always avoid rubbing your eyes.
  • Exercise regularly at an equal interval of time.
  • Always take breaks from work in front of laptops or computers.
  • Always wear UV protected glasses or contact lenses to protect your eyes from harsh sun rays.
  • Quit smoking as it damages the optic nerve.
  • Eat healthy and eyesight friendly food every day to improve your eye vision.
  • Maintain a proper distance from all digital screens.
  • Give your eyes proper rest and sleep enough.
  • Drink enough water to keep your eyes hydrated.
  • Avoid using mobile phones or reading while lying on a bed.
  • Change the towels and linen on a regular basis so that dust is not accumulated causing eye trouble.
  • Splash your eyes and face with slightly warm water or cold water several times.
  • Keep couple drops of rose water every day to keep your eyes clean.
  • Gently press cucumber slices on your eyes for 10 minutes every day to reduce puffiness around the eyes.
  • Do not read in the dim light as it causes strain on eyes.
  • Avoid wearing contact lenses or glasses for a long time.

    

    Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

    Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

    Recommended Reading

    Caterpillar Forces a Three-Year-Old to Undergo Four Surgeries in the Eye

    Caterpillar Forces a Three-Year-Old to Undergo Four Surgeries in the Eye

    The condition caused by caterpillar hair in eyes is known as Caterpillar Hair-Induced Ophthalmitis, which leads to inflammation of eyes.

    Ophthalmologists Recommend 20x20x20 Exercise for Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS)

    Ophthalmologists Recommend 20x20x20 Exercise for Computer Vision Syndrome (CVS)

    Ophthalmologists in Pune have expressed concerns about the increasing rate of computer vision syndrome (CVS).

    "Jaw Wink"- A Rare Eye Deformity Corrected in a Woman in Delhi

    "Jaw wink" deformity has been corrected by a team of doctors in Delhi. The patient was born with "Marcus Gunn Jaw Winking Syndrome" which is deformity in which a drooping eyelid briefly opens wider and appears to wink when the jaw is moved.

    Therapy Applied Directly into the Eye is More Effective in Treating Inflammatory Eye Disease

    Therapy Applied Directly into the Eye is More Effective in Treating Inflammatory Eye Disease

    New study highlights that therapy applied directly inside the eye can offer more effective treatment for inflammatory eye diseases such as uveitic macular edema, reveals a new study.

    Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

    Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali

    Diwali, the festival of lights is round the corner. Take a fat free route when it comes to gifting this Diwali. Go the untraditional way and gift your near and dear ones with the gift of health.

    Nervous Tic

    Nervous Tic

    Trigeminal Neuralgia or tic douloureux is one of the most painful nervous system disorders that affect the face

    Torticollis

    Torticollis

    Torticollis is abnormal tilted position of the head, with chin turned to the opposite side. It may occur at birth due to abnormal position in the womb. Neck or shoulder pain can also cause torticollis.

    More News on:

    Torticollis Nervous Tic Healthy Gifting Ideas for Diwali 

    What's New on Medindia

    Dry Eye Syndrome

    Dry Eye Syndrome

    Dry eye syndrome, also called keratoconjunctivitis sicca, is a progressive condition characterized ...

     Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

    Cemiplimab-rwlc For Cutaneous Squamous Cell Carcinoma (CSCC)

    FDA-approved Cemiplimab-rwlc injection is used for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma ...

     Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

    Protein Supplements for Muscle Building and Health

    Are you getting adequate amount of protein from food, if not you need to supplement protein in ...

     View All

