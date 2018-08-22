medindia
  1. Medindia
  2. Lifestyle News

Simple, Easy Cocktail Recipes for Monsoon Season

by Colleen Fleiss on  August 22, 2018 at 1:55 AM Lifestyle News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark
Font : A-A+

Check out these simple and easy cocktail recipes for monsoon season's perfect night party.

Angad Singh Gandhi, India Brand Ambassador of Glenfiddich, lists some cocktail recipes for the perfect night party.
Simple, Easy Cocktail Recipes for Monsoon Season
Simple, Easy Cocktail Recipes for Monsoon Season

* Lavender whisky sour

* Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old: 50 ml; Honey syrup: 20 ml; Lemon juice: 25 ml; Egg white: 20 ml; Dried lavender flowers: 2 bar spoons; Orange bitter: 2 dash

* Method: Add the ingredients in a mixing glass, hard shake and strain to whisky glass, ice cubes and garnish with lavender flowers.

* Rob Roy

* Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old : 50 ml; Martini Rosso : 25 ml; Angostura bitters: 1-2 dash

* Method: Add ingredients to a mixing glass and stir over ice, strain into a chilled glass, garnish and serve straight up!!* Passion Whisky sour

* Ingredients: Glenfiddich 12-year-old: 50 ml; Passion fruit pure: 20 ml; lime juice 25 ml; Runey honey: 10 ml; Egg white: 20 ml

* Method: Hard shake, strain in the tumbler with ice cubes. Pour into a short tumbler and garnish with 1/2 passion fruit and mint

* Recipes by Yangdup Lama, leading mixologist and Partner at Gurugram based bar Cocktails & Dreams, Speakeasy

* Green Giant

* Ingredients: Hendricks Gin: 60ml; Fresh Kafir Lime Leaves: 2 numbers; Homemade Celery bitters: 5 ml; Tonic water: 45ml; Sparkling water: 45ml

* Method: In a tall glass measure the Hendricks gin and kafir lime leaves and muddle to release flavours. Fill the glass with ice and pour the rest of the ingredients and stir gently. Garnish with a celery stalk and serve

* Monkey Manhattan

* Ingredients: Monkey Shoulder: 50ml; Sweet vermouth: 10ml; Reduces balsamic vinegar: 10ml; Aromatic bitters: 3 drops

* Method: In an old-fashioned glass measure the above ingredients and stir vigorously to mix well. Fill the glass with ice and stir again. Take an orange wedge, squeeze and drop.

Source: IANS

Post a Comment

Comments should be on the topic and should not be abusive. The editorial team reserves the right to review and moderate the comments posted on the site.
Notify me when reply is posted
I agree to the terms and conditions
Advertisement

Most Popular On Medindia:

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Drug Side Effects Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Color Blindness Calculator

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants

Find a Hospital

Find a Hospital

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

The Essence of Yoga

The Essence of Yoga

Related Links

Quiz on Alcohol

Quiz on Alcohol

Alcohol consumption for recreation and relaxation has become a universal culture. But do you think you know enough about this drink - Take this quiz and find ...

Some Home Made Cocktails for the Festive Season

Some Home Made Cocktails for the Festive Season

Diageo Reserve Brand Ambassador, Jamie Walker shares his personal favorite cocktails to spread the Christmas cheer and compliment the feasting this festive season.

New Health-friendly Veggie-infused Cocktails

New Health-friendly Veggie-infused Cocktails

Manhattan restaurants have come up with a healthier way of drinking alcohol by creating veggie cocktails made out of cucumber, carrots, kale and even peas.

Alcohol and Energy Drinks may be Deadly New Year's Mix, Warns Expert

Alcohol and Energy Drinks may be Deadly New Year's Mix, Warns Expert

Whooping dose of caffeine and other additives in energy drinks may be harmful to the health, warns expert.

Healthy Comfort Foods

Healthy Comfort Foods

Comfort foods can be based on habits or the unfamiliar; convenience or exploration. Healthy makeover for comfort food helps to de-stress and to celebrate joy.

Top 15 Foods to Strengthen your Child's Immunity during Monsoon

Top 15 Foods to Strengthen your Child's Immunity during Monsoon

child’s immunity, foods to increase immunity, immune boosters, monsoon season

More News on:

Top 15 Foods to Strengthen your Child's Immunity during Monsoon Healthy Comfort Foods 

News A - Z

A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z

News Search

Medindia Newsletters

Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!

Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Find a Doctor

Stay Connected

  • Available on the Android Market
  • Available on the App Store

What's New on Medindia

Osteolysis

Osteolysis

Osteolysis refers to breaking down of bone tissue. Bone loss occurs due to resorption of bone by ...

 Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran - Drug Information

Patisiran injection, recently approved by FDA to treat polyneuropathy, a disease that causes ...

 Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia / Writing Disorder

Dysgraphia or disorder of written expression is a childhood learning disorder marked by poor ...

 View All

News Category

News Archive